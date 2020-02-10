Renee Zellweger wins Oscar for best actress for ‘Judy’

The 50-year-old actress led the award season from the start and was the leader in this category despite the competition from stars like Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”) and Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”).

Cynthia Erivo of “Harriet” and Saoirse Ronan of “Little Women” were the other contenders in the category.

In Rupert Goold’s “Judy”, Zellweger not only captured the spirit and voice of the garland, but also provided an engaging account of what had happened in the last few months of her short life.

Garland, who started her career as a child artist and best known for her roles in “The Wizard of Oz” and “A Star is Born”, was exploited by the studio managers who controlled many aspects of their lives, including eating habits. Her personal life was also full of upheavals with five marriages. Garland died in 1969 at the age of 47.

Zellweger channeled the vulnerability and strength of Garland.

“Judy”, based on the stage play “End of the Rainbow” from the West End to Broadway, had a humble start last August when it premiered at the Telluride Film Festival.

The overwhelming response from the critics had catapulted Zellweger to the top in the award season and she won trophies at the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs and the SAGs.

Like Matthew McConnaughey and Ben Affleck, Zellweger broke out with Richard Linklater’s “Dazed and Confused”, but it was Cameron Crowe’s “Jerry Maguire” that made her a Hollywood star.

Her line of the Tom Cruise star “You had me on hello” is still considered one of the best dialogues in cinema history.

She found greater success with “Bridget Jones Diary”, a reinterpretation of Jane Austen’s classic novel “Pride and Prejudice” and “Chicago”. Both films brought their first two nominations to the Academy Awards for Zellweger.

Zellweger was again nominated for the role of talkative farmer in the epic drama “Cold Mountain” with Nicole Kidman and Jude Law, but this time the actor was able to raise the trophy.

“Judy” was a return to form for Zellweger, since the actor only returned to acting after a break of six years in 2016.