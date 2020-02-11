Renee Zellweger thanks the immigrant parents and Judy Garland for the acceptance speech for the Oscars

This year’s Academy Awards had a number of unforgettable acceptance speeches from Brad PittCriticism of the Senate GOP, too Joaquin PhoenixHis speech dealt with topics as far-reaching as the abolition of culture and milk consumption. Renée Zellweger, who was named Best Actress for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the biography of Judy, also gave a memorable acceptance speech in which she thanked a large number of people, including her immigrant parents, Garland, and Serena and Venus Williams,

Zellweger started the speech by thanking her candidates. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. Cynthia (Erivo). Scarlett Johansson). Charlize Theron). Saoirse (Ronan)I have to say boy, it’s an honor to be considered in your company, ”said the 50-year-old actress. Shortly afterwards, Zellweger thanked her parents. “My immigrants who came here with nothing but each other and belief in the American dream. How about? “She said and held up her award.

100 celebrities who died in 2019 – TRIBUTE SLIDESHOW

Zellweger then paid tribute to the heroes who gave many inspirations. “I have to say that the past year of conversations celebrating Judy Garland across … generations and cultures was a really cool reminder that our heroes unite us,” said the actress before specifically addressing Neil Armstrong, Sally Ride , Serena and Venus Williams named. Bob Dylan, and Martin Scorsese, The actress then explicitly called Judy Garland a heroine and said, “No, Judy Garland did not receive this award in her day. I am sure that this moment is an extension of the celebration of her legacy that started on our film set. “

Bridget Jone’s Diary actress has already won an Oscar – in 2003 Zellweger was recognized for her role in Cold Mountain as best supporting actress. Zellweger is the seventh woman in history to be awarded the Oscar for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress Meryl Streep. Cate Blanchett and Ingrid Bergman.

Watch the full acceptance speech below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_o0bvuCgHQ (/ embed)