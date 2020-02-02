Actress Renee Zellweger says she had a “geek spiral” when she won an Oscar in 2004.

During an appearance on an episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, The actress recalled the moment she won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance on “Cold Mountain.”

Renee Zellweger shares her ‘Geek Spiral’ experience while receiving the Oscar for ‘Cold Mountain’

She said she planned “not to make that spiral”, but forgot all her planning when she took the stage to accept the prize.

“It just comes out the window. You’re not going to be the geek person who freezes and can’t hear anything and gets excited, and then someone says your name and you hear this as “Dooo!” And then you make the spiral geek. I remember someone was talking and I guess it was me, ”he said.

Over the years, Zellweger has improved in handling his winning speeches.

Earlier this year, the actress won the Screen Actors Guild Award (SAG) for the outstanding performance of an actress in a leading role for her role in “Judy,” and used her speech to pay tribute to the late icon Judy Garland.

She said: “I am very grateful and for the privilege of reflecting on the life of one of ours and the most beloved. I have to thank my fellow actors, the talented Jessie Buckley and Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell … share the celebration Judy Garland’s legacy will always be one of my greatest blessings of life … Judy Garland, 50 years later, your community is thinking of you, This is for you. “

