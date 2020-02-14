Renault reports first net losses for ten years in 2019

Renault said 2020 is also likely to be a difficult year as it emerges from the Ghosn controversy in a challenging global market

French automaker Renault announced on Friday that last year it was in the red for the first time in ten years due to lower sales and a decreasing contribution from its Japanese partner Nissan.

Renault said in a statement that it had suffered net losses of € 141 million ($ 152 million).

The outlook for 2020 is bleak, a further decline in operating profitability is expected and possible plant closings are not excluded.

Last year, the Group’s operating margin declined from 6.3 percent to 4.8 percent, despite Renault declaring that “it had achieved its goals revised in October” despite “a difficult environment”.

The auto giant in 2019 celebrated its first full year without the former emblematic CEO Carlos Ghosn, who was arrested in Japan in November 2018 for alleged financial misconduct, including reporting wages and corporate asset abuse to Renault partner Nissan.

Brazil-born Ghosn, who is also French and Lebanese, is now in Lebanon, where he fled in December after bailing out in Japan.

In a difficult global car market, Renault recorded a 3.3 percent drop in group sales to 55.5 billion euros, while sales declined by 3.4 percent to 3.75 million vehicles.

The company announced that its operating profit fell by almost a third to 2.11 billion euros, and expects 2020 to bring another drop in profitability with sales of a similar magnitude to 2019.

“Visibility for 2020 remains limited by expected market volatility … and the potential impact of the corona virus,” said incumbent CEO Clotilde Delbos.

Delbos said she had not ruled out possible site closures given the current difficulties.

“We have no taboos and do not rule out anything,” said Delbos, referring to a three-year program with savings of two billion euros.

“We will reevaluate all of our cost types and fees … some of these costs will imply restructuring costs,” added Delbos, noting that the group was strategically reviewing its activities.

Ghosn Fallout

Renault was also hit by a decrease in the financial contribution of an equally stricken Nissan, in which a 43 percent share of EUR 242 million is involved after EUR 1.51 billion in 2018.

On Thursday, Nissan said its net profit declined more than 87 percent in the nine months to December as it faced weak demand and the aftermath of the Ghosn case.

Nissan also downgraded its full-year sales and earnings forecasts, but warned that the effects of the spreading coronavirus crisis were not yet in the numbers.

Friday’s results were the first time Renault – which would cut its dividend by more than two-thirds to 1.10 euros per share – had been in the red since the financial crisis in 2009 when it lost 3.1 billion euros Euro recorded.

Last year, after Ghosn, there were further upheavals in the Renault hierarchy when General Director Thierry Bollore was driven out.

Delbos temporarily took over the position, but will give way to Italian Luca de Meo, most recently boss at Seat, the Spanish Volkswagen subsidiary.

One of his first jobs will be to restore investor confidence in the brand, as Renault’s share price dropped about half to a 10-year low last year.

Nissan downgrades forecasts as net profit drops after 9 months

