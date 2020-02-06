Removing the spatula from the carousel is a great decision

Billie Eilish’s mother was a voice actor in the Mass Effect franchise of Matthew Liebl

With patch 10.3, Teamfight Tactics (TFT) finally removed the powerful spatula from the carousel, reducing the ability to force compositions.

Patch 10.3 for Teamfight Tactics (TFT) went live today. With that comes your usual champion and property balancing and article adjustments. However, a major change in this week’s patch has to do with the removal of a particular item from the carousel phase.

From patch 10.3, Spatulas no longer appear during the carousel phase – at any point in the game. Instead, they will only fall after minion phases and Riot has adjusted the drop rates of content in Gold Boxes to allow more gold and more spatulas and fewer champions.

It is very rare for a developer to make a movement that is praised by the entire community, but this is certainly one of them. It is supported almost universally by the subreddit of TFT.

And frankly it should be. Removing spatulas from the carousel provides a more varied, interesting and balanced game.

Riot Games has always been in favor of a little RNG in Teamfight Tactics. A little randomness ensures that each game feels unique and fresh.

TFT is designed as a game in which players must respond immediately. They need to adjust their team comp and strategy based on what they get.

By removing the spatula from the carousel, there is no longer a guarantee that you will get it in your game. It means that players can no longer force team compositions that are dependent on a spatula. It also makes the early game a little more interesting because you won’t see players lose early for a chance of an early spatula.

Next: TFT: Teamfight Tactics Mobile release window narrowed

It now appears that the drop rate for the Spatula is somewhat common, so chances are that you will get one in your game. But at least this change makes it fairer for everyone. It does not give players who intentionally lose early an unfair advantage.

What do you think about Patch 10.3 for TFT? Are you in favor of removing the spatula?