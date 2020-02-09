Remove these malicious Android apps before they infect your phone

Reports about user data leaks have surfaced more and more in recent years. Many of these data thefts are done through malicious apps or shady websites. Now, to protect users from the threat of phishing and hacking, security company Trend Micro unveiled several apps last week that can download up to 3,000 malware variants or malicious payloads onto an infected device. The security company said it encountered several malicious optimisers, boosters, and utility apps that have access to external ad configuration servers. Such apps, which are available on Google Play, can be used to carry out fraud with mobile advertisements. Google has removed such apps from the Play Store, but they can still remain installed.

The company cited the example of Speed ​​Clean, an app that offers so-called functions that can improve the performance of mobile devices. When they tested the app, advertisements appeared – something that they think is quite unusual and harmless behavior for a mobile app. Apart from the pop-up advertisements, the security company has secretly observed malicious behavior on the infected device. This observation led to the fact that Speed ​​Clean could also perform a transparent background activity to hide harmful content from the user.

Another report, published by Cofense, revealed that a phishing scam causes unconscious Android users to download apps that contain the Anibus malware. On this note, here are the apps that you should not install on your smartphone:

· Shoot Clean – Junk Cleaner, Phone Booster, CPU cooler

· Super Clean Lite – Booster, Clean and CPU cooler

· Super Clean – Phone Booster, Junk Cleaner and CPU cooler

· Fast games – H5 Game Center

· Rocket Cleaner

· Rocket Cleaner Lite

· H5 game box

· LinkWorldVPN

· Speed ​​Clean – Phone Booster, Junk Cleaner and App Manager

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.