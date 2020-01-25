Rita Woods’ debut Memory is a complex story of loss and survival that has been told for 200 years by four women, united by the color of their skin and the supernatural powers that control them. It is an ambitious, fascinating novel that is occasionally abandoned by long exhibitions and frequent jumps between points of view.

We immediately meet two intriguing contemporary characters who give some valuable tips on where the story is going: Gaelle, a Haitian refugee, is a nurse at the Stillwater Care Facility in today’s Cleveland, Ohio. She has formed a bond with resident Jane Doe, an old woman who does not speak, has no visitors and has no identity – until a stranger visits her and calls her Winter. Gaelle also learns that she and Winter share a mysterious power over heat.

In 1857, Margot with sandy hair and her younger sister Veronique are slaves alongside their beloved Grandmere, a healer whose wisdom about herbs and compresses makes her loved by Mistress Catherine; the slave owner promises to free the two girls when they turn 18. Margot has the supernatural power of touch. She can feel ‘the things that are wrong inside’ in detail in a body – but as her 18th birthday approaches, yellow fever wipes out the mistress’s promises and Margot and Veronique have to run to stay together. Margot’s steadfast dedication to her sister is beautifully written and her journey includes some of the most dramatic passages of the book.

Further back, in 1791 Haiti – then called Saint-Domingue – Woods tells the story of a loving, close-knit slave family as a complicated contrast to the atrocities of slavery on a sugar plantation. Abigail is a dedicated mother and wife, owned by Monsieur Rousse. A self-proclaimed “good man,” he does not beat his slaves and does not divide families apart on the auction block – until Abigail’s husband was involved in a historic slave uprising, bringing Rousse to safety for his wife and child in New Orleans. This separates Abigail from her children; she has to sail from Saint-Domingue with Rousse’s wife and child. Without her family, a distraught Abigail meets Simona and Josiah, a tall, imposing man with dark skin with a “thick white film that covers his eyes.” They offer Abigail the opportunity to fulfill its destination.

Then the story takes an enigmatic leap. We then meet “Mother Abigail” in 1852 – at the same time that Winter meets her for the first time – when she is a priestess and a practitioner of Vodun. Abigail’s capabilities are far-reaching and include superpower over the environment that she has used to create the community of Remembrance:

She controlled the Edge, that invisible boundary that separates Remembrance from the outside … She was the one who created this sanctuary, this impenetrable sanctuary, for her people.

Hidden by magic and willpower, Reminder is a settlement where runaway slaves can find freedom and live without fear of recapture. The Underground Railroad plays a role in this story, but for those who can’t make it, Reminder means freedom. No one from outside, the white slaves or their hunting dogs, can break through the edge. But then the magic of Mother Abigail begins to fall apart and Winter and Margot play an important role in the attempt to save the community that Abigail has created.

Woods’ book is filled with fantastic elements, and while I felt in places that the connection between slavery and magic was an uncomfortable one, I appreciated that the author does not credit a single superpower. Magical, spiritual, voodoo or Vodun, acquired or bestowed, regardless of the origin of women’s skills, the story focuses on how they use them – even if Woods’ descriptions of those powers can sometimes be confusing.

With so many characters, each with their own story, Remembrance undoubtedly has twists and turns. But Woods drops some surprises on us too abruptly – such as the fate of Abigail’s husband – or too late, blurring the importance of Abigail’s relationship with Winter. Woods also tends to kill characters or introduce new problems into what feels like an attempt to add excitement or deepen characterization – but sometimes fall short. And the mysterious Josiah commands it when it pops up. But because he manages to appear in each of the timelines of the novel, that mystery ultimately becomes a nagging question: who or what is he?

Nonetheless, Woods creates memorable characters in all four settings, each with a specific purpose that helps make the impossible recognizable. Memory is a well-researched, epic historical fantasy that, despite its flaws, generates the themes of pain and suffering, loss and survival – and how they can direct the creation of a safe place that is timeless through its existence.

Denny S. Bryce writes historical fiction. Her first novel, Wild Women and the Blues, will be released this year. You can follow her on Twitter @dennysbryce