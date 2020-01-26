Remembering the Black Mamba: Kobe Bryant died at 41

Kobe Bryant was reportedly one of five people killed today in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Among the other passengers killed was Byant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, according to TMZ. Bryant was 41 years old and is survived by his wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant (whom he married in 2001) and his three other children: Natalia Diamante Bryant, Bianka Bella Bryant and Capri Kobe Bryant. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that there were no survivors of the accident. An investigation is underway into what caused the S-76 to crash, although it was apparently a very foggy day. None of the other victims have been identified. According to ABC, “Witnesses who were mountain biking in the area saw the helicopter in distress, said Los Angeles County fire chief Tony Imbrenda. It is unknown whether the pilot radioed the aircraft the plane was in distress, “said Imbrenda. “

In a bizarre twist of fate, the accident comes just a day after LeBron James overtook Kobe Bryant for third place on the NBA’s highest score list. Eerily, Bryant was active on social media late last night. He congratulated James on Twitter:

In a moving interview in the Lakers locker room last night, Lebron shared his memories of growing up watching Kobe Bryant play.

Kobe joined the NBA in 1996 just after high school. He was born in Philadelphia but spent much of his early years in Italy, where his father played professional basketball. He was a tenacious and focused player, saying once, “I’ll do whatever it takes to win games, whether sitting on a bench waving a towel, handing a cup of water to a teammate, or hitting the winning stroke. ” ”

Kobe has been a five-time NBA champion and an 18-time All-Star winner. Bryant is the leader of the Lakers franchise in points (33,643), games played (1,346), 3 points (1,827), interceptions (1,944) and free throws (8,378), among others.

The importance of basketball in Kobe’s life was highlighted in the autobiographical short film Dear Basketball, which won the best animated short film in 2019. He wrote, produced by executives and performed voice off the movie.

Kobe was also a staple of the L.A. community. The Black Mamba retired in 2016; in his last game at Staples Center, he lost 60 points on 50 shots, giving the Lakers their last win, like only a basketball god could do.

