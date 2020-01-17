Remember DVDs? Two studios have a plan to keep the form almost dead

Credit: Ian L / Public Sector

The purchase of DVDs and Blu-ray discs has been life-saving for years, as streaming has become the technology of home video customer choice.

In the last decade, the market for physical disks in the US has spent more than $ 10 billion in US business. about one-third of consumer spending, according to Digital Entertainment Group.

But the studios aren’t ready to give up yet. Two of the major studios, Universal Pictures and Warner Bros., have proposed an unusual plan to stay in the business of selling glittery disks.

Wednesday’s studios announced a proposal to work together on a joint venture that, if approved by regulators, would manage North American distribution for DVDs, Blu-ray and 4K UHD discs for new releases, library titles and TV shows. The idea is to combine resources to keep selling records while saving money.

The consortium is expected to operate for up to 10 years, according to a press release.

Details are sparse and business will not start until early 2021. The studios did not say how many people would work for it or what the new entity would be called, but the move is expected to coincide with an unspecified number of job cuts in existing departments. videos in their home.

Industry veteran Eddie Cunningham, president of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, will oversee the new business.

The idea is an immediate response to the collapsing DVD market. Physical disc sales fell 18% in 2019 alone, generating US $ 3.3 billion in revenue, according to the latest DEG report. Meanwhile, consumer spending on streaming services has increased by 24% to almost $ 16 billion.

However, physical discs remain important for some consumers, including fans of classical cinema. Not all titles are easily available for streaming. Also, although the industry shrinks, it remains a significant source of revenue for the industry.

The planned joint venture “offers a significant opportunity to continue to work with our retail partners to ensure the strength and sustainability of the format for years to come,” Universal Chief Distribution Officer Peter Levinsohn said in a statement.

In addition, Warner Bros. and Universal plan to save money by splitting international DVD releases by country.

Universal, based in Los Angeles, will distribute Warner Bros. albums. in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Japan, while Warner Bros. Burbank-based will manage Universal’s sales in Britain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

