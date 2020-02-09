Remastered hits $ 1.5 million stretch goal, reveals $ 2 million goal

PlatinumGames ’The Wonderful 101: Remastered has passed $ 1.5 million on Kickstarter, which has unlocked the stretch target of Luka’s First Mission. This will be a 2D action sidecroller that complements the main game, in which you play as a school student named Luka, who certainly does not have the amazing powers that the other heroes in the game possess. And if the game generates $ 2 million, a new target is set for … Luka’s Second Mission!

PlatinumGames promises that First Mission will be “an entirely different style” than the rest of The Wonderful 101: Remastered, and it will further elaborate the background story of the character: “… [Luka] hates the Wonderful 100 for some reason, despite the fact that they are heroes who protect the earth. Why does he hate them? You have to play the game and enjoy the story to find out! “

In the meantime, Luca’s second mission has only been described as “a brand new adventure”, and although it is probably more 2D-side-side scrolling, that does not seem to be confirmed.

Between these $ 1.5 million and $ 2 million stretch targets, there is also a $ 1.75 million stretch target for a ‘remix soundtrack’ with a ‘secret special guest’. Who do you think that is?

The Wonderful 101: Remastered hit Kickstarter last Monday, and for now it has exploded beyond stretch targets for Steam release, PlayStation 4 release and a Time Attack mode. It is ridiculous to think that the original target was $ 50,000 for the release of the Nintendo Switch. What other stretch goals do you hope to see from PlatinumGames if this game exceeds $ 2M?

