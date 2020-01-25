Religious and ethnic crisis avoided in Abia following the disappearance of a penis

The ethnic and religious crisis was averted on Saturday in Umuahia, the capital of Abia state, when a tiger nut customer sounded the alarm about the sudden disappearance of his penis, according to The Nation.

The incident occurred on Oboro Street on the Niger Highway in Umuahia and attracted so many residents who wanted to see the incident.

Newspaper reports took timely police intervention to avoid crowd action against Hausa man accused of missing behind penis

It has been said that the man whose manhood is said to have disappeared said that he had stopped to buy tiger nuts from the Hausa man and was about to go to his store to get some money to give to the man, the Hausa man touched while pretending to remove a stain from his fabric.

It was said that the man felt that something had moved out of his body and when he touched himself, he noticed that his penis was gone.

It was then that the man would have raised the alarm of his missing organ.

He (Hausa man) was allegedly beaten to death and was forced to return what he had taken to the victim.

“He said he could not return the penis by saying that” the penis is very far away and cannot be returned “.

The police were alerted and took the man and the Hausa man to the police headquarters on the road from Bende to Umuahia.

When contacted, command public relations officer (PPRO) Geoffrey Ogbonna confirmed the incident and told the newspaper that the culprit had been taken into police custody to prevent harassment by the public.

The report says that the victim’s penis was restored after the victim was taken to the popular Ama Hausa on Eket Street in Umuahia where the situation was reversed.