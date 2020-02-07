Religare Enterprises sells RHICL stake to Kedaara for Rs 200 crore

New Delhi: Religare Enterprises signed a pact with Kedaara Capital on Friday for the sale of 6.76 percent of its stake in Religare Health Insurance Company (RHICL) for 200 rupees.

“The company has entered into a definitive agreement (share subscription and share purchase agreement and shareholder agreement) with Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP and Trishikhar Ventures LLP (collectively referred to as Kedaara) to sell part of its stake in Religare Health Insurance Company Ltd (RHICL), a subsidiary for a consideration of 200 rupees, “Religare Enterprises said in a message to BSE.

The transaction is subject to required regulatory and regulatory approvals and other precedents.

In addition, the company “sold part of its investment, which is 6.761 percent of RHICL,” because Kedaara had invested 200 billion rupees in RHICL.

Religare Enterprises’ shares were trading at Rs 45.95 each morning on BSE, up 2.22 percent from the previous close.