Reliance Jio, Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Service Available on certain Nokia phones, here’s how to turn it on

Telecom companies Reliance Jio and Airtel introduced Wi-Fi calls for its users in December last year. Together with the announcement, both companies had shared a list of handsets that were compatible with the service. In addition to the list, a number of new Nokia phones now support Wi-Fi calling from both telcos. Wi-Fi calling allows users to make and receive calls via Wi-Fi when there is no network coverage or weak signal strength, at no cost.

Jio has made its Wi-Fi calling service available for the following Nokia phones: Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1.

On the other hand, these Nokia phones support Airtel’s Wi-Fi calling service: Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1.

The Wi-Fi calling function offered by the companies is available on various smartphones from different brands, including Samsung, Apple and so on. For Android users, go to Settings and check the software update for Android on your phone. This option is located in the About menu or somewhere in the main list of options, depending on the Android phone you use. Apple iPhone users must go to Settings -> General -> Info and check for the software update. Once this is done, you must restart your phone (chances are, the software update process will do that for you) and go to the mobile network or the mobile data settings on the Android phone and Settings -> Mobile on the iPhone. Here you must enable VoLTE and the options for calling via Wi-Fi.

