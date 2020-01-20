Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) fell 1.4% in the first operations of Monday, that is, on January 20, after the company reported its highest quarterly consolidated net profit of Rs 11,640 crore for the three months ended in December (Q3), an increase of 13.5% annually. -annual and 3.4% sequentially.

At 10:03 a.m., RIL shares were trading at Rs 1,562.05 each, 1.2% less, after reaching the day low of Rs 1,559. RIL shares have risen a healthy 26% in the last year compared to an almost 13% increase in the Nifty 50 index.

RIL recorded revenues of Rs 168,858 crore in the quarter of December, a decrease of 1.4% year-on-year, mainly due to a 10.6% decrease in O2C business revenues (oils to chemicals) due to the lower realization of product prices and a 6.6% drop in the price of Brent crude. The R2 O2C division includes refining, commercialization of fuels and petrochemicals.

The gross refining margin (GRM) for the December quarter was $ 9.2 per barrel versus $ 8.8 per barrel a year ago and $ 9.4 per barrel in the previous quarter.

“The third quarter results for our energy business reflect the weak global economic environment and volatility in energy markets. Within our O2C chain, the profitability of downstream petrochemical products was affected by weak margins in products with moderate demand in well-supplied markets. The performance of the refining segment improved in a difficult operating environment given our continuous focus on cost positions, high operating rates and product placement, “said RIL president and managing director Mukesh Ambani.

The company’s telecommunications business, Reliance Jio, reported a massive sequential growth of 36.4% in earnings for the December quarter to Rs 1,350 million. Business revenues increased 6.4% to Rs 13,968 million rupees compared to the previous quarter.

Reliance Retail supported the general numbers for the third quarter, with segment revenues growing 27.4% year-on-year and 10% sequentially at Rs 45,327 crore. EBIT of the segment (earnings before interest and taxes) increased 58% year-on-year (17.4% sequentially) to Rs 2,389 million rupees.

After the gains, Morgan Stanley maintained its “overweight” position in RIL, with a target price of Rs 1,753 per share, and said the gains were 6% above its estimate due mainly to lower tax rates.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited, owned by Reliance Industries Limited, which also owns Reliance Jio.

