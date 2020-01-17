Relationship expert Tracy McMillan weighs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit

Celebrities are just like us. They fall in love, get married and occasionally need space from their in-laws. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no different.

So much can be said about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex abruptly announcing that they are stepping down from their royal duties. The press has been very excited since then, wondering what this big step actually means and whether Queen Elizabeth will approve it or not.

We cannot speak for the queen. Relationship expert and host of OWN’s family, or fiancee Tracy McMillan, says this is a story as old as time.

ESSENCE met exclusively with McMillan, who for the first time wrote her book Why Youre Not Married Yet (“Why aren’t you married yet?” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in a classic “family or fiance” situation, “says McMillan.” He is under enormous pressure to choose the family and he chooses his wife. “

Much of the criticism of this royal relationship is the fact that Markle is a biracial woman (Markle’s mother Doria Ragland is a black woman and her father Thomas Markle is white) to reveal personal aspects about her personal life. According to McMillan, this is the basis for the couple’s decision to move.

“I’m sure he knew when he started meeting her that this wasn’t going to be the easiest way,” says McMillan. “In a way, Harry is acting appropriately. He says: “If you cannot stand with us, we only have to position ourselves where we feel good and support.” It’s less about the family. I think it’s the British media. That is who he divorces. “

On an emotional level, McMillan believes that Prince Harry is determined to avoid the tragedy that his mother Princess Diana suffered from. “In essence (the paparazzi), in his opinion, killed his mother. Now they are following his wife. There is a term called compulsion to repeat. We compulsorily repeat our deepest traumas. “

Ultimately, McMillan doesn’t think moving to Canada will fully solve their problems. “He’ll have to solve it inside. But you can see that he has a partner to support him.”

