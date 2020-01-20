Reknum, retro action platformer, is coming to Switch this month

The next few weeks of video game releases are a little quiet. Almost too calm. With a plethora of Heavy Hitters releases in March, late January and most of February are pretty dry when it comes to new video game releases. Luckily, unexpected little indie gems appear every season. Thanks to the success of Nintendo Switch, many are also getting the latest hybrid handheld from Nintendo. One such unexpected indie that keeps Nintendo gamers busy is Reknum, an action platformer that comes out at the end of the month on January 31.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QcxodLhY5mM [/ embed]

Reknum was published by JanduSoft and developed by Nape Games. It has an old school visual charm that fans of classic, nail-resistant platform players will surely like. You play Cheri, an intrepid fairy princess who has to travel through a variety of dangerous environments to defeat the terrible enemies that are lurking. You’ll explore six different zones throughout the game, each with unique graphics, tough opponents, challenging platforms, and loads of loot. You have two different weapons to choose from, as well as a number of passive abilities that you can unlock and improve throughout the game.

Reknum is expected to be available in the Nintendo Switch eShop on January 31 for $ 4.99.

[Source]