Reimbursement against Warriors ‘won’t last long’

David Berding-VS TODAY Sport

After watching the Golden State Warriors who for years dominate the NBA with three titles and five consecutive NBA Finals appearances, NBA teams are taking revenge on Golden State this season. Warriors star Draymond Green wants them to enjoy their pleasure while it lasts.

In a lost season for the Warriors, mainly due to injuries, they are at the bottom of the rankings with a record of 12-40 and are routinely blown out every night. Green is happy to give other teams a chance to have fun and compete, but the All-Star attacker says the payback time won’t last long.

Draymond Green joins #TheJump pregameshow at ABC and tells us what it has been like to move from The Hamptons Five to The Hamptons One, plus what it feels like to have teams that have been trying to earn back all those years. Yet he says, “it won’t be long.” pic.twitter.com/W0f0rEoeRY

– Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) 9 February 2020

Although a player’s confidence in a 12-win team might seem out of place, Green has a point. The Warriors will get Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson back next season, mimicking the unstoppable All-Star trio that has allowed this team to dominate for years. Golden State can also choose from the top three and the assets to make an exchange for another superstar.

The 2019-2020 NBA season was fun with new teams that emerged as the best contenders in the competition. However, we can keep Green at its word, and the Warriors will certainly have their own payback time next season with a reconstructed super team.