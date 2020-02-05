REI Winter Clearance, RAVPower Chargers, Harley Quinn Funko and more

Best deals of the day Best deals of the day The best deals on the internet, updated daily.

A REI Winter sale, a RAVPower Charger Gold Box and Olivers Mystery Box are the best deals on Wednesday on the internet.

The best technical deals today

Get the SanDisk 512 GB microSD card and never want more storage space on your Nintendo Switch. With U3 write speeds, it is also ideal for 4K action cams.

Let’s be clear here, 512 GB is probably too much for your switch, but $ 110 is a small price to not worry about the number of digital downloads you purchase from the switch’s online store, right?

For what it’s worth, this specific storage option usually sells for around $ 40-50 more.

$ 80

From Amazon

157 purchased by readers

There is nothing worse than going to your Airbnb on Bali and realizing that you literally cannot charge your phone. The universal power adapter from Tensun is ready to be the best friend for all your devices you’ve brought on vacation, and for $ 11 against $ 15 it’s actually a bargain.

Built with four (yes, four) USB ports, you can easily switch between the type of power outlet you need and the charging of that iPad, iPhone, Android and laptop without sweating. Make sure you grab it before it’s gone!

$ 11

From Amazon

2071 purchased by readers

RAVPower Filehub | $ 36 | Amazon | Clip the $ 4 coupon and use promotional code KINJADFGGraphic: Tercius Bufete

This RAVPower Filehub is a battery pack, an external storage device and a portable WiFi router all combined. You could say that it is the perfect travel companion. This is what Whitson Gordon had to say about it in The Inventory:

You can see how things get a bit complex here. The best usage scenarios of the FileHub require, in my opinion, a bit of technical know-how about things like DLNA and SMB, so while it’s not for everyone, it’s handy and has a pretty dedicated fan base. However, I wish the FileHub was a bit easier to use – there is no option to connect to the computer via USB, for example, which seems like a big overview. And since this is not RAV’s first crack in the product line, you would think they could manage it better now.

But despite all its minor flaws and peculiarities, it is still a unique product that could fit well into many different workflows for a reasonably affordable price.

It normally costs $ 56, but if you click the coupon on the page and use our exclusive code KINJADFG, you can buy this super versatile hub for only $ 37. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen. It is not possible to say how long the discount coupon lasts on the page, so get yours before it disappears.

$ 37

From amazon Use code KINJADFG

297 purchased by readers

If you are tired of your phone and all other devices you own, you are probably piled up on RAVPower portable chargers and accessories, because they have up to 30% off. Prices start at $ 12, but remember that Gold Box deals only last for the day and can sell out at any time, so it might be best to jump on them before they are gone!

Be sure to check out the RAVPower Power Bank, which only costs $ 20 and can charge two devices at the same time. Plus, it even has a handy flashlight in case you find yourself in the dark. We’ve all experienced it.

$ 12

From Amazon

129 purchased by readers

$ 20

From Amazon

264 purchased by readers

$ 12

From Amazon

202 purchased by readers

If you are looking for a great pair of ANC, Bluetooth headphones, the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 only has $ 40. Usually selling for around $ 60, this is the best discount we’ve seen on these specific looks, no coupon code needed.

In his review, Shep said these cans are sonically impressive compared to his competitors of less than $ 100:

The 40 mm drivers are Hi-Res Audio certified, which may or may not mean so much in practice, depending on who you ask. What it does mean is that the drivers can reach frequencies up to 40 kHz, and not many Bluetooth headphones in this price range can claim that. There is also a “Bass Up” mode that, you guessed it, raises the bass as needed as if you were wearing Beats around 2014.

I admit that I like it. Again, they don’t sound as good as $ 300 headphones from the big boys, but they’re the best-sounding ANC over-the-top I’ve tried in this price range, with a fair margin.

These headphones offer Hi-Res Audio, four microphones with noise reduction, Bluetooth 5.0 and excellent battery life (40 hours with ANC and 60 hours without.)

$ 40

From Amazon

3272 purchased by readers

Pick yours up before it inevitably disappears.

Today’s best home offers

Who doesn’t like color while listening to the new Drake album or even while watching an action movie? With Govee LED light strips, up to $ 17 from $ 25 with the code 76IVAIZ8, you can do exactly that. It is Bluetooth enabled, so you can determine how which colors you want and how often they will move, all at the touch of a button.

Not to mention the fact that they have built-in microphones, so that the comics can ‘dance’ to ambient noise, or that Meg The Stallion thump that you put into your head. I would continue to pick it up before it’s gone! Make sure you enter the code 76IVAIZ8 at checkout!

$ 17

From Amazon

4 purchased by readers

Wine lovers, rejoice! With this Amazon-on-page discount coupon you can save an extra $ 15 on this simplistic, but dope aerator. For people who want more information, the $ 20 carafe fills your wine with oxygen so that you (and your guests) can get the delicious taste of fermented grapes with every sip. Not to mention the design will be the most important subject of adaptation. So wipe it up before they are all gone!

$ 20

From Amazon

4 purchased by readers

If all that money burns a hole in your pocket, we have a great sale for you. Funnel the money back into your house! You can save up to 70% (although the average savings are between 10-20%) when you shop at Overstock President’s Day Sale

From now February 20 You can score huge savings on home essentials for every room in your house. Save more than 1,000 items for your bedroom, bath and more.

Patio furniture from $ 99

Carpets from $ 49

Mattresses from $ 199

Living room seats from $ 99

Let’s face it, if you buy products for a week, you can sometimes only taste those fresh flavors a few days later. With Prepworks Berry Keeper which comes down to a low, low $ 6, you essentially save another $ 6 and the annoyance that you have to throw squishy strawberries out of your fridge that you absolutely wanted to use in your smoothies.

The berry container also prevents bruises and has adjustable ventilation to control the air circulation, while the added water reservoir provides moisture. It’s almost like your berries have never been picked, we would love to see it! In addition, the hard plastic container is dishwasher safe. So you should definitely get one of these before they are all gone, and while you’re busy, grab a $ 10 salad container that is also for sale!

$ 6

From Amazon

138 purchased by readers

If every item of clothing in your wardrobe generates joy, that’s fine. We are not all built for the KonMari method. Instead of donating each item of clothing you own, you can purchase a two-pack Lifewit Under Bed Storage Bag for $ 10. Simply enter the promotional code C949NETC at checkout. These bags are thin enough to fit under most beds and long enough to keep all your belongings out of sight. And when they are not in use, you can fold them and slide them into the back of your cupboard for easy storage.

$ 10

From amazon Use code C949NETC

588 purchased by readers

A drill brush is and does exactly what it sounds like, and now you can pick up a set for $ 10.

The drill brush attachment works with any drill that you already own to scrub away stains and stuck coarseness. I own this and I love it.

I cleaned my coarse sink with it in less than a minute, and if you own a drill, it is an absolutely ingenious way to utilize the power of the tool outside of assembling furniture.

There are a number of versions to choose from, the universal yellow, a car-oriented white, medium-textured blue and green, a stiff red and, my personal favorite, the ultra stiff-black. All of which are only $ 10.

You should give it a try, I subscribe super.

$ 15

From Amazon

1309 purchased by readers

$ 15

From Amazon

478 purchased by readers

$ 15

From Amazon

312 purchased by readers

The best lifestyle deals today

If you know that you look good but also want to dress well, this is the perfect time to shop online. Thanks to the Blazer Closeout Sale from Jach you can choose from 25 different styles to match your look. The prizes start at $ 39 when you use the promotional code Wntr. For that price it is now a good time to step out of your comfort zone and skip the black blazer and go crazy with a more colorful option.

Looking for some new training equipment? With these Mystery Boxes from Olivers you can grab some nice new threads. You can get both boxes with a 50% discount (or more). The $ 300 box costs just $ 150 and the $ 600 box is $ 275, with each box containing a combination of pants, shorts, tees, and outerwear.

This promotion has been super popular with readers and is now available until 2/12.

Start the new year with new equipment, with this huge REI sale. Currently, adventurers can save up to 50% or more on discounted items at REI Outlet.

The outdoor retailer lowers the price on a ton of equipment from brands such as Patagonia, YETI, Hydro Flask, The North Face and much more. This sale runs until 17, but do not delay filling your shopping cart. All the best stuff is always sold out early, so make sure you get ready before someone else runs out of stuff.

Everyone is so focused on losing weight that it is a new year / decade. Do not force yourself to fit in jeans that are no longer your size. Instead, buy pants that make you feel comfortable. You can buy Stretchy Tech Traveler pants or jeans for just $ 35 from Jachs when you use promotional code P35.

Chrome Industries makes some of the coolest bags and accessories that you can own. And now you can save a lot on a lot of stuff during their Winter Clearance sale. There are of course a large number of sale products to choose from, so go to the main page for all your options.

Good news, adventurers: from today you can save up to 50% on top brands at Backcountry. During their half-yearly sale you can save on Patagonia, The North Face, Sorel and more. Shop now until the end of this month, but don’t delay filling your shopping cart. All the best stuff is always sold out early, so make sure you get ready before someone else runs out of equipment.

Today’s best game offers

I may be the furthest from a professional gamer, but I still use an Xbox Elite controller, whether I sit down for a quick round of Halo (the skulls of the Birthday Party stay on during co-op) or obsess a whole day on speed controls in Forza Horizon 4.

For the reduced price of $ 160 for Amazon Prime members, the Xbox Elite Series 2 seduces me, if only because AA batteries are no longer needed to function. The box contains a carrying case, four interchangeable paddles and six thumb sticks, two D-pads and a USB-C charging station.

Plus, for those who are partially on the PC, the addition of Bluetooth saves you the $ 21 that you would otherwise spend on a separate, proprietary Xbox Wireless USB adapter. (But for the improved range and latency you might want another.) Oh, and did I mention it has wireless charging?

Lighter, more comfortable and more rubber than before, the second generation Xbox Elite controller was previously difficult to resist. Now I am looking for my wallet.

$ 160

From Amazon

64 purchased by readers

If I had known the wreck that arises when you don’t have a screen protector for your Nintendo Switch, I would have bought it a year ago. Unfortunately I didn’t, and for that reason my console was forever marked on the first day by sanding its own dock.

Don’t be me. Buy an officially licensed screen protector while it is on sale for the price of a worthless pint.

If you don’t know, HORI has a reputation for building high-quality gaming peripherals – usually fighting sticks and controllers, although it also has an $ 8 position for playing your Switch in handheld mode with the Joy Cons disconnected or passive Hing.

The purpose of the HORI protective filter is to distance yourself from the biggest pain point that is usually associated with screen protectors: air bubbles. HORI promises to eliminate this problem using a patented application method designed for “perfect results the first time”.

According to this YouTube video, that comes down to aligning the film with the screen and then pulling away from a series of tabs until the protective layer adheres optimally. Finally, a piece of cardboard is used to comb out all the remaining beads.

It takes two minutes. Don’t make the same mistake as me.

$ 5

From Amazon

177 purchased by readers

If you want a no-frills headset (i.e., no RGB lighting), consider the Logitech G332 SE. Although not flashy in any way, it has large 50 mm audio drivers, a flip-to-mute microphone and uses a 3.5 mm connection, making it compatible with a PC and most game consoles.

This is the best discount that we have seen on this specific headset. The Logitech G332 SE usually sells for around $ 45-60, so this is a great purchase.

If you are looking for durable gaming headphones that can withstand even the longest battles, LucidSound Surround Sound Headphones may be your best choice. For $ 120 it is $ 30 less than the usual price

With a battery life of 20 hours after a full charge, you can coordinate with all your teammates, no matter how far away. Moreover, with the lightweight metal frame (adapted with memory foam) and the flexible boom microphone, you can hear your own voice, so that your roommate will not be frightened if you shout at the television screaming on your lungs.

Make sure you take advantage of this deal before the bye goes!

$ 120

From Amazon

9 purchased by readers

Agents, it’s time to clean your glocks and make your domes shine. Hitman 2 is for sale for just $ 15 on both Xbox One and PS4.

In the Kotaku review, Riley MacLeod emphasized Hitman 2’s “Large levels, interesting locations, improved visuals and gameplay.”

Hitman 2 takes what his predecessor did best and improves it visually and mechanically. It is a cerebral game, a sandbox that can be bloodless or chaotic, depending on who pulls 47 strings. -Riley MacLeod

If any of that sounds exciting to you, this is the best price we’ve seen since the end of last year.

$ 15

From Amazon

372 purchased by readers

$ 15

From Amazon

192 purchased by readers

It’s back! Amazon or Walmart are currently selling Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield for $ 49. I spent 75 130 hours on Pokemon Sword and I can tell you that I have been waiting for the Pokemon game. And this is a dollar cheaper than the best deal we’ve seen with these two incredibly good Nintendo Switch games.

$ 49

From Amazon

1038 purchased by readers

$ 49

From Amazon

1369 purchased by readers

Muscle Milk Protein Shake 12-pack (vanilla and chocolate) | $ 9 | AmazonGraphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’ve decided to build muscle in the new year, Amazon has lowered the price for Muscle Milk protein shakes. Right now you can get a 12-pack vanilla or chocolate flavor for a low $ 9.

I was surfing last year and Muscle Milk had a stand there. I drank a whole lot that day. Let me tell you that they taste absolutely good. Not good. In fact, a teenager is better than good. That’s probably all you can expect from health-focused treats, right?

This is the lowest price we have seen, and there is a good chance that it will sell out. So get yours as soon as possible.

Need a new lock? Keep your items safe when you get a new set of TACKLIFE combination locks for just $ 6 on Amazon. Just use promotion code VMT526RX to get a 35% discount. The slots have a 4-digit combination password that can have up to 10,000 combination options.

$ 6

From amazon Use VMT526RX code

780 purchased by readers

If you like to pack lunch instead of dropping $ 10-15 a day, you’re lucky. You can get a Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Box for only $ 10 if you clip the coupon code on the page and the TQ87AVVA code at checkout. This lunch box fits into your entire lunch, plus a few snacks to help you through the entire workday. Or, if you need a mini cooler for a tailgate or party, this insulated lunch box can hold 12 cans or six large bottles.

$ 10

From amazon Use code TQ87AVVA

1478 purchased by readers

Litter is a literal pain in the ass. Clean up, brag, buy – it’s all annoying. If you have a lot of waste at home, you can now put it all in one place. Purchase a PetFusion BetterBin portable waste bin for $ 32 if you use the 20% discount promotion code 20CATLITTER at checkout. It can store up to 25 pounds of litter, has an ergonomic handle to pour litter directly from the bin into the bin, and even has wheels. So, your cat can push it through the house and annoy you.

If you also need litter, Amazon now has a Fresh Pet Cat Litter Gold Box underway with lumpy litter, multi-cat litter and more.

$ 32

From amazon Use code 20CATLITTER

25 purchased by readers

GoPenguin Hardshell 20 “hand luggage, blue, green, yellow and pink | $ 97 | Amazon | Promo code D8648NNNPhoto: Amazon

Looking for a nice new suitcase to take with you on your next trip? Dump your boring black suitcase and opt for something more colorful. Right now you can get a GoPenguin Hardshell 20 “hand luggage in a hue of beautiful pastel colors. Choose from blue, green, yellow and pink for just $ 97 on Amazon when you use promo code D8648NNN.

Some reviewers have even suggested that this case is better than an Away. To compare prices, hand luggage of the same size is $ 225. The GoPenguin bag has a built-in TSA approved lock, 360 spinner wheels, an ergonomic handle and a lightweight shell made of 100% Makrolon polycarbonate from Germany.

$ 97

From amazon Use code D8648NNN

18 purchased by readers

$ 97

From amazon Use code D8648NNN

6 purchased by readers

$ 97

From amazon Use code D8648NNN

2 purchased by readers

$ 97

From amazon Use code D8648NNN

3 purchased by readers

Maximize the potential of your points of sale with the latest and smallest socket from Anker. This specific model has two sockets and two USB ports and it is $ 16 this week on Amazon.

This is a small price to feed and charge four devices, as opposed to one. And thanks to its small footprint, you can even take it with you on the move. It is awesome.

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this specific model, so it’s a particularly good time to buy.

$ 16

From Amazon

1820 purchased by readers

Updating: Use the promotional code EXTRA5 to lower the price to $ 71

The Logitech MX Master 3 is the best working mouse in the world. Period of time. And luckily, for efficiency-obsessed nerds like me, Lenovo now has it for $ 25 and $ 29 off.

All functions that have made the MX Master legendary; excellent build quality (no rattle,) comfortable design, (an improved) momentum scroll wheel and the thumb scroll wheel and the super adjustable thumb button. But now the side buttons are larger and is being charged via USB-C.

To be honest, this new design is not as striking as the previous models. The MX Master 3 exchanges the slimmer design of the previous generation for something that looks more utilitarian. But it’s done in the name of ergonomics and comfort, so it’s hard to claim it’s negative.

If you still use your Magic Mouse, it’s time to upgrade Shep.

A while ago we asked you what your favorite cat brush was. The resounding response was the FURminator, a great brand for cats and dogs that shed a lot. Currently, the FURminator Adjustable Dematting Tool is up to $ 8 on Amazon. Thanks to the adjustable function, this brush can work on pets with different fur lengths, with curved edges to remove even the most difficult mats.

$ 8

From Amazon

574 purchased by readers

Don’t spend the full price on winter gear when you can get everything for sale for the next big storm. You can currently save up to 60% on original sales prices in Columbia. Simply enter the promotion code WINTER60 at checkout. The sale now runs until 11 February.

The popular Choose What You Pay sale is back and styles are added every day of the sale. You can choose from hundreds of products for men and women for 10%, 20% or 30% off the original price.

You have a few days left to shop this sale. You will want to come back for new styles when they are added!

.