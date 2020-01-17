Rehearsals of the Republic parade to affect traffic in Delhi; police issue traffic advisory

The traffic advisory suggested alternative routes that motorists can follow as the north and south corridor which include Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, IP Flyover to get to Rajghat via Ring Road. To get to Mandir Marg, commuters can take the Madarsa Road, Lodhi Road T-point via Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road-Dhaula Kaun and Shankar Road.

There is an east and west corridor for motorists who have been suggested to take the ring road via Bhairon Road to Mathura Road and Lodhi Road. To get to AIIMS Chowk, commuters can take the Ring Road-Dhaula Kaun via Mandir Marg. To get to Ring Road-ISBT, motorists can take Chadgi Ram Akhara via IP College and Mall road via Azadpur and Punjabi Bagh, according to the traffic advisory.

Motorists arriving at Vinay Marg, Shanti Path and heading to New Delhi train station and beyond take Sardar Patel Marg or Park Street via Mandir Marg and continue on to North Delhi or New Delhi, it is suggested. opinion. Buses on the south side for the Central Secretariat will be reduced to Vishwa Yuvak Kendra, Chanakyapuri, Tyagraj Marg, Krishna Menon Marg and Maulana Azad Road, he added.

Other buses traveling to New Delhi Station are advised to take the route via Sardar Patel Marg, Simon Boliver Marg, Upper Ridge Road, Shankar Road and Park Street / Mandir Marg, according to the notice.

