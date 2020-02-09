Regina King cannot do anything wrong when it comes to awards fashion and tonight she is another red carpet winner.

During the 92nd annual Academy Awards, King wears a powder pink Versace dress and, according to her stylist Wayman + Micah, Stuart Weitzman shoes. King and her dynamic duo from a stylist team accessorized her gaze in diamonds on her rings and wrist that correlate with the jewels inlaid on her slender dress. If that wasn’t enough, the “Guardians” actress watched an enchanting train running behind her dress. For her beat, King opted for a soft, glamorous look with an almost-there pink cheek and smooth hair.

Although she has not been nominated for a prize tonight, the actress is fresh from a victory for Best Female Supporting Actor in “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

View the details about King’s Oscar look below.

01

Regina Kings Stuns In Versace At The 2020 Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Regina King attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

02

Regina Kings Stuns In Versace At The 2020 Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Regina King attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)

03

Regina Kings Stuns In Versace At The 2020 Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Regina King attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic)

04

Regina Kings Stuns In Versace At The 2020 Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Regina King, jewelery detail, attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

SUBJECTS: Fashion awards fashion best-dressed Oscars 2020 Regina King