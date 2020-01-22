A young Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels really lives her life to the fullest because she was seen having fun with her friend in her car.

The two were seen playing on one of the popular Nigerian songs and they really sang along with the lyrics.

At one point, Regina Daniels was heard audibly saying “BABY” that we thought she was only calling her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko have given us a moment of dove love lately and it really proves that love has no age limit.

Watch the video below;

Regina Daniels spotted having a fan; Said she really loves her husband

