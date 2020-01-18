Regina Daniels' mom unveiled as Nigeria's military defense ambassador

Nollywood star Regina Daniels’ mother Rita Daniels was officially unveiled and decorated as Nigeria’s military defense ambassador.

It was unveiled during the tribute paid to our troops by Defense headquarters; The concert of unsung heroes, held on January 11, 2020 in Abuja.

READ ALSO: “My new baby is coming” – Davido proudly reveals

It was decorated, revealed and disclosed alongside other famous and distinguished personalities and celebrities during the very popular concert which was organized in tribute to the personnel of the armed forces who stood and are still standing to preserve, secure and maintain the peace and unity in Nigeria. .

Rita Daniels and other Nigerian celebrities, the tribute team to our troops; the concert of the unsung heroes visited the military troops of the base of Maiduguri to encourage the military personnel, to bring the civilians closer to the soldiers and to use celebrities with impressive records as ambassador bridges with the people.

READ ALSO: Screenshots: Golden Boy Boss accuses Peruzzi of sleeping with Davido’s fiancé, Chioma; Also talked about Davido’s STD

Akpraise’s information was also used in this report.

SOURCE: www.Ghgossip.com