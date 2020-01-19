Regina Daniels and her mother, Rita Daniels give us an adorable mother-daughter moment in this last photo

Young Nollywood actress Regina Daniels was spotted in some recent photos with her mother while the two were stunning in these photos.

Regina Daniels and her mother are in South Africa on vacation and it seems like they are really enjoying the moment.

READ ALSO: Davido’s fiancé, Chioma again displays his postpartum body (photo)

Regina Daniels, who wanted to show the world how much she appreciates her mother, used her Instagram handle to post a photo of her and her mother.

READ ALSO: Regina Daniels & Billionaire Husband, Ned Nwoko spotted having a good time with American comedian, Steve Harvey & Family (photos)

She posted the photo with the caption;

“My mother’s daughter @ rita.daniels06 ❤️❤️”

See this post on Instagram

My mother’s daughter @ rita.daniels06 ❤️❤️

A post shared by Regina Daniels (@ regina.daniels) January 18, 2020 at 3:27 am PST

Source: www.ghgossip.com

Facebook Comments