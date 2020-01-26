LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 3: COO of Nintendo of America Reggie Fils-Aime speaks on stage during Game Awards 2015 at Microsoft Theater on December 3, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images)

Despite his resignation last year, Reggie hasn’t disappeared from the public eye. Throughout 2019, he spoke in numerous interviews and events and informed fans everywhere about his leadership mentalities and his time at Nintendo. With this New Year habit, he recently conducted an interview with Present Value Podcast, which included talking about how to solve a brand crisis at Nintendo when he originally joined the company. Reggie explained that when the company started at Nintendo of America, the company believed in the need for an updated brand that was more attractive to adults. Nintendo had a lot of ideas on how to proceed, including a revision of the “graffiti style” logo and other redesigns that Reggie did not go into.

Reggie thought this was the wrong idea and instead persuaded the company to double up to instead showcase the best parts of its brand. He believes that this realignment ultimately led to several successful Wii products and continued with the Nintendo Switch. Check out his full range.

From a branding point of view, we had to be clear about what Nintendo stands for as a brand and what the individual franchise companies stand for. I’ll give you an example.

When I got to Nintendo, it was almost a shame that Nintendo appealed to young consumers, and the Nintendo of America marketing team started doing things with the logo – the classic Nintendo logo in an oval. or they would do different things to age the logo and I’ll put an end to it because it’s not our brand. And what we had to do was address a wide range of consumers, but we had to do it based on what the brand stood for and not in the wrong way.

We systematically revised and tidied up the brand’s presentation, but we also created messaging related content that really broadened reach, increased appeal, and provided the stage for all the great products that we, like Wii, like Wii would bring Fit and finally the Nintendo Switch.

Thank you, Reggie, for convincing Nintendo that growing up was not the way to go. I don’t want to see a Graffiti Nintendo logo unless it’s in Super Mario Sunshine 2, and I feel that this wasn’t part of the plan to age the company.

