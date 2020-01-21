Refueling stand crew surprises Lynchburg in third year

LYNCHBURG, Virginia (WFXR) – Dozens of people watched Josh Grandeo, a third-grade student at Paul Munro elementary school, receive the surprise of a lifetime Monday afternoon: four crew members hitting professional wells at the front door of his family.

“Cool,” said Josh. “Really cool.”

Josh replied “pit crew member” when asked what he wanted to be when he grew up. He did not know that his teacher, Kirsten Filiberto, had relations with Ganassi Racing.

The crew arrived with a real racing car and a Josh uniform. He was able to take photos with them, work on the car and even sign his own name.

“Yeah, so Josh hasn’t been to school for the past few weeks because he had an operation, so he missed the kids and wrote notes to him every day, we have a notebook that goes to and – from school so that he can stay in touch with his classmates, “said Filiberto. “And now he’s going to have a really cool story to tell the class when he goes back to school this week.”

Filiberto says she is so grateful to everyone who has come together to withdraw the surprise and hopes Josh will be able to pay for it in the future.

