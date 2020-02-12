Ref from 2016 “JT Was Short” game defends controversial decision.

The memory lives on among Michigan fans, even now, four years later. JT was short.

The note naturally refers to a fourth-and-1 double overtime game in which then the Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett was decided to have received a scoop on a quarterback keeper. Fans of Michigan say to this day that he was short, hence the #JTwasshort hashtag.

Of course the verdict said otherwise, and Ohio State scored the game-winning touchdown a lot later. Such is life as fans of Michigan in that rivalry.

But according to one of the referees in the game, now that he has retired after a career of 20 years, the real problem is that the network with the game did not give a good picture of the repetition that, according to him, Barrett would have shown, indeed the marker made.

In a speech to the Chicago Tribune, Dan Capron said that ABC / ESPN should have provided a better recording of the play.

“Of course the statement on the field was that he made it to the line to win (on fourth and 1) and it would be a first. The buzzers went off and it was kicked to play again, “Capron told the Tribune. “I don’t know why the network didn’t have a camera on site. It sent malpractice. Because there was no camera on site, there was no good angle to make the decision on an unbearable call. I’m talking about an inch. So replay couldn’t read about it and they did what they had to do. The verdict is on the field. “

Softball sets the tone for baseball

Coming from a strong season and trip to the College World Series, Michigan baseball hopes that his 2020 campaign will have similar success. It is expected that the Wolverines, with a strong core of returning players and talented individuals who are ready to fill in for those who have gone further, must compete at a high level.

The same can be said for Wolverine’s softball. The lady Wolverines is on a 5-0 start and hopes, as the start of the baseball season approaches, that their success will be contagious.

Baseball coach Erik Bakich from Michigan reflected those feelings on Sunday during the team’s media day and explained that the softball program – with NCAA leader Carol Hutchins leading the team – sets the standard for playing the diamond.

“I spoke at my very first press conference and said that softball is a great model for us,” Bakich said in a recent MLive article about the team. “It is one of the models of consistency in all athletics academies to see what they have done and do year after year. To see that, a spring sport and an outdoor sport that is really here in the winter, to have their high-level success compete with all southern schools and all western schools – to see their success, that was such a thing for us little moment of: “Well, if they can do it, we can do it too.” “

Watching the Michigan softball that gets off to a good start, baseball in Michigan must strive for similar success. The first game of the team is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday against the number 2 ranked Vanderbilt Commodores in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The next game of the softball team is also Friday; Michigan plays against Louisville at 11 am in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Eleven former Wolverines are en route to combine NFL scouting. But which of the 11 players has the best chance of succeeding in the design and then the next level?

MLive recently demolished the 11 players and how they can be honest. Their number 1 prospect was – perhaps not so surprising – the Cesar Ruiz center in Michigan. This is what the site said about Ruiz:

1. OL Cesar Ruiz

6’4 “” – 319 pounds

An all-Big Ten honoree, Ruiz left Michigan after his junior season and two years from the middle. He is considered athletic and intelligent, two important combinations to lead an NFL attack line. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein says that Ruiz has “excellent snap-to-step speed” and “is on the move smoothly and can lead wide pulls and screens.”

NFL prospect grade: 6.41 (out of 8) – “Become a starter in the first two seasons.”

Edge rusher Joshua Uche comes in at number 2, per MLive. Lineman Ben Bredeson is listed as No. 3.