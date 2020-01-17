Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington Spark Intrigue with Trailer for Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere

The tensions are high, fear is palpable and the unknown knocks in the trailer for the upcoming original Hulu series, “Little Fires Everywhere”, with the leading role Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.

In the 90-second sneak peek below, viewers are taken on a haunting journey through the ugly side of privilege when an idyllic suburban woman and mother (Witherspoon) invites an apparently homeless woman (Washington) and her daughter to come and work for her family.

Friday and Friday during the presentation of the streaming platform during the winter press trip of the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, California, the opening scene Witherspoon shows outside her once so beautiful mansion. It stands up in flames. “Someone burned your house down with you. Do you know anyone who would do this? ” a researcher asks, while a confused Reese watches with horror.

We then see how the relationship between Reese and Kerry started, and while we get a very clear picture of who the former is, we get very little information about the latter. We only know that she seems to have a dark past that she wants to keep a distance – but that is not possible.

Based on Celeste Ng’s best-selling 2017 novel, the thriller follows the intertwined fate of the beautiful Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who direct their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious appeal of motherhood – and the danger of believing that adherence to the rules can prevent disaster. “

“Little Fires Everywhere” will premiere on March 18.

