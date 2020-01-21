Reese Witherspoon is all of us after watching Netflix's cheer

Netflix / Broadimage / Shutterstock

You can, you want, you have to … watch Cheer on Netflix.

The documentary series – released early January – follows the competitive cheerleaders of Navarro College, who are preparing to get their top title at the NCA National Championships in Daytona. (Yes, the same competition from Bring It On.) Not convinced yet? The reality show in Texas goes far beyond flips, kicks and stunts. Athlete background stories – included Jerry Harris, Morgan Simianer, La’Darius Marshall—Are both heartbreaking and inspiring. And as a coach Monica Aldama guide them through training (and life), you will cheer from the couch.

So it goes without saying that the show has captured the hearts of just about everyone, including Chrissy Teigen and Reese Witherspoon. The Morning Show star admitted that she had been “addicted” to the show since she started ringing last week. And now that she’s finally done, she has many thoughts. “At the end of #Cheer, when La’Darius’s brother started crying, and Morgan’s grandparents learned how to stream the game and Lexi nailed her tumbling pass and Jerry tacked his stunts, I cried big baby tears,” she tweeted . “Great show @netflix!”

But that is not everything. “When coach Monica said she had many career choices, but all she wanted to do was coach @NavarroCollege Cheerleaders, I started to think about all the female coaches we never see in movies or TV that change children’s lives,” the actress added. “And I cried again! #CheerNetflix.”

Well Reese, grab your tissues again because there is more good news. Although it was revealed in the last episode that tumbler Lexi Brumback was started from the team after an incident with the police, she is officially back and better than ever.

Lexi, who went to Instagram to share a photo of her in the gym, whose storyline was plagued by scandal, wrote, “Honey, I’m home.”

After all, there is no place like the mat.

