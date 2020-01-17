Reece James signs an impressive long-term contract with Chelsea

Chelsea full-back Reece James has signed a new contract to keep him with the Blues until summer 2025.

The 20-year-old, who was loaned to Wigan Athletic last season, has become an important part of the first team this season. He played eleven games in the Premier League and deserves a lot of praise for his achievements.

He scored a goal in his debut 7-1 win over Grimsby in the Carabao Cup and dramatically equalized in Chelsea’s 4-4 draw against Ajax in the Champions League. He also made two assists, including one in the highest final win over Burnley.

Reece James has signed a new contract with director Marina Granovskaia

At the signing of the contract, James told the Chelsea official website: “I have been here most of my life and I would like to spend the rest of my career here. It is the club that I have consistently supported and that I have been committed to over the long term.

“It was my dream to be here at Chelsea and play week after week. I have a contract for another five and a half years to make the dream come true again.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: “Reece’s smooth integration into the team despite the start of the season was missed by everyone involved.

“We are very pleased that he now has the perfect opportunity to build on this and to be an important player for us for many years to come.”

James celebrates after scoring against Ajax

Chelsea are currently five points ahead of Manchester United in fourth place in the Premier League and James and Co. We hope that their struggle for the Champions League qualification against Newcastle on Saturday will be another positive step.

Christian Pulisic and Marcos Alonso will be missing for the blues, but N’Golo Kante could be fit after missing Burnley’s thigh injury.