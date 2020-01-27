Bicycles are used largely by low-income groups and rural populations and, therefore, should be made cheaper by cutting the GST from the current 12 percent to the lowest slab of 5 percent.

Updated:January 27, 2020, 6:49 PM IST

Hero Cycles electric bicycle, the ‘Lectro’ does not require charging stations.

New Delhi: Leading bicycle manufacturer Hero Cycles on Monday urged the government to reduce GST on bicycles from 12% to 5% before the Union budget to revive demand in rural markets.

The company has also sought the extension of the benefits of FAME-II to electric bicycles.

“The budget should focus on reliving the fall in demand across the country through a series of measures that include readjusting GST slabs to put more disposable income in people’s hands,” said the president of Hero Motors Company (HMC ), Pankaj M Munjal, in a statement.

Bicycles are used to a large extent by low-income groups and rural populations and, therefore, should be made cheaper by cutting the GST from the current 12 percent to the lowest slab of 5 percent, he added.

“Similarly, we also want the government to extend the benefits of FAME-II to electric bicycles,” Munjal said. A lower GST on bicycles would provide relief to millions of low-income households, the company said.

“We hope that the government recognizes the need to promote electric bicycles as much as the need to promote electric cars. While electric cars address the problem of pollution, they do not address the traffic congestion concern in Indian cities,” Munjal said.

Electric bicycles are respectful of the environment and space, and also offer a viable solution to the problem of anxiety over the range that comes with the lack of charging infrastructure, since they can be easily pedaled in case of battery loss, he added.

Expanding the benefits of the FAME-II subsidy to electric bicycles will help manufacturers offer more affordable products to consumers, Munjal said.

