Redskins are hiring Jennifer King as a coaching intern

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) – The Washington Redskins have hired Jennifer King as a coaching intern who will work with the offensive staff throughout the season. King will be a year-round intern, but not a full-time assistant coach.

The NFL currently has no black woman full-time assistant. Most recently, she worked as an offensive assistant at Dartmouth College. Before that, she was an intern at the Carolina Panthers, during Ron Rivera’s tenure with the Now-Redskins.

Rivera called King a smart young coach and said that his first-hand knowledge of their work ethic and preparation was a big factor in hiring the Redskins.

