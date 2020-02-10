RedmiBook may be launched in India on February 11th

New Delhi: A new teaser from Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi, which was published on Twitter, revealed that the company may also launch its new laptop “RedmiBook” together with Redmi 9A on Tuesday.

This official teaser, which suggests the launch of a RedmiBook in India, comes days after a recently released tweet by Manu Kumar Jain that revealed details of a meeting with his counterpart from Intel, the news portal Gizbot reported.

In China, Xiaomi sells laptops under the Mi and Redmi brands, and it is unclear whether the 13-inch or 14-inch model will make it to India.

The RedmiBook 13 with a small 13.3-inch FHD + display with a narrow frame was launched together with the Redmi K30.

For processors, Xiaomi offers the option of choosing between the latest 10th generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors.

By default, 8 GB of RAM is on board, while all models have 512 GB of SSD storage.

An Nvidia MX250 graphics card is also offered.