Redmi 8A Dual launched for Rs 6,499 in addition to the new Redmi Powerbank series

Xiaomi India today launched two new products in India. Until yesterday we expected the Redmi 9A, Redmi Powerbank and the RedmiBook laptop to find their way to India. Unfortunately that is not the case. The company has launched the Redmi 8A Dual, a screwed-up version of last year’s Redmi 8A, and the new Redmi Powerbanks with the Redmibook are nowhere to be seen.

The new Redmi 8A Dual has almost the same specifications as the regular Redmi 8A. The Dual means the dual camera on the back and according to the company will have the new Aura XGrip design. The rest of the functions include a 6.22-inch HD + (1520×720 pixels) screen with a notch in waterdrop style and Gorilla Glass 5. The primary camera now has a 13-megapixel and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Xiaomi said it will also offer Google Lens built into the camera app.

The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC with variants of 2 GB and 3 GB RAM. The internal storage on both variants is 32 GB, together with a special microSD card slot. Other features are a 5000 mAh battery with reverse charging support and splash-proof P2i coating. It will also be offered in new color options, including Sea Blue, Sky White and Midnight Gray.

The new Redmi 8A Dual is priced at Rs 6,499 for the 2GB + 32GB version and Rs 6,999 for the 3GB + 32GB version. Consumers can purchase the handset from the first sale on February 18 at 12:00 (12:00) at Amazon, Mi.com and Mi Home stores.

The company also launched two power banks of the brand Redmi offered with a capacity of 10,000 mAh and 20,000 mAh. The 10,000 mAh Redmi Powerbank supports fast charging of 10 W, while the 20,000 mAh power bank supports fast charging of 18 W. These power banks are supplied with two inputs and two outputs including standard USB-A ports, a microUSB and a USB Type-C port. The new Redmi power banks are priced at Rs 799 for the 10,000 mAh model and Rs 1,499 for the 20,000 mAh variant. These are also available from 18 February.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.