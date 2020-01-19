A 27-year-old Pakistani woman wanted to get to know the Indians a little better. Then he decided to do a Reddit AMA (Ask me anything) and invited people to ask him anything. In a brief introduction about her, she said she is in marketing, she likes ice cream lattes, A song of ice and fire and dogs.

And people asked questions: they all focused on things we think are typically Indian. It turns out that Pakistanis and Indians are not very different.

The best valued question is: “Do you place a newspaper as a separator between the wood and your clothes before filling your closet / closet with clothes?”

To which she replied: “Do you have a lifaafa with another lifaafay on it? Or a ka tin cake with sooee dhaaga hahahaha.”

This began the thread of finding all the things that were common to ‘desis’.

The fact that “Sharma ji ka beta” also existed geographical and cultural divisions, is something that resonates deeply in you.

It makes you realize that stereotypes and misadventures transcend time, distance, geographic boundaries, anything that divides you.

That and Coke Studio. Of course.

The only thing that really divides people is, perhaps, the color of the chai.

Well, the color of the chai may be different, but the emotion is the same even if it is across the borders.

(This story was first published in July 2018 and has been republished.)

