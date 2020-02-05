Red Velvet Irene looks beautiful in newly released photos for “DAMIANI”: News: KpopStarz

Red Velvet member and leader Irene looks even better and stunning with her newly revealed photos!

The female idol photos for the 2020 Bridal Collection by the Italian brand DAMIANI were released on 3 February, with the fresh look of Irene resembling a blooming flower.

In the photos, Bae Joohyun, or best known as Irene, wears a white chiffon dress with a sweet and innocent wedding bride. Irene stares at the camera with the curve on her lips, in a D. Side and DAMIANI Minou set of jewelry, including the necklace, earrings, watch, bracelet and wedding ring. With her long hair flowing on her back and light makeup, the luxury brand model was able to give the vibes of a simple but seductive soon-to-be woman.

On the Instagram post uploaded by the official DAMIANI account, they wrote: “The enchanting @renebaebae is flawless in her elegant white dress and #DamianiDSide jewels, which embody the beauty of a bride on the most important day of her life. ”

The beauty of Irene is indeed more striking with its simple but elegant jewelry. In addition, a short video was uploaded by DAMIANI, with the smile of Irene, showing the feelings of a bride at their happiest event.

In the meantime, it was a year ago that the female idol was chosen as the model for the brand, which has been running successfully for about 100 years, everything made by hand.

DAMIANI has been founded since 1924 and their jewels were made by hand down to the beautiful details. The company has already won several awards, including World Oscars for Jewelry and Diamond International Awards.

Because of this legacy, the luxury brand only chooses top stars with the image that can match the beauty of jewelry, making Bae Irene the first Asian to be selected to become the brand’s new muse.

Irene is currently in line with famous celebrities who could also become proponents of the brand, such as Sofia Loren, Brad Pitt, Sharon Stone and many more.

On the other hand, the female idol recently made a noise in various news platforms because of her perfect visuals during the Seoul Music Award Ceremony 2020.

Fans left positive comments about her beauty, which was perfect in every corner, and also curious about how the idol can rock every dress, look and style.

During the SMA 2020, the group, Red Velvet, won the “Bonsang Award”, the main prize selected on the basis of album and digital sales. Recently their repackaged album “The ReVe Festival: Finale” has received enormous support with their song “Pyscho”, not only in Korea but also on the international market, allowing them to enter various charts as number 1.

In addition, Red Velvet also received the triple crown award, after winning three times in the same music show, and they also received a triple crown award for mapping in the “Gaon Chart.”

Recently the group with four members appears only for promotions and schedules. At the same time, Wendy is still recovering after her phase accident last December.

© Copyright 2017 KpopStarz.com. All rights reserved.