Red Velvet debut as animated character from Dreamwork in “Trolls” + Individual Poster Teaser was released: News: KpopStarz

Red Velvet had its debut teaser on February 9 and gets a world tour as an animated character in the movie “Trolls: World Tour” made by DreamWorks and directed by Walt Dohrn and David P. Smith.

The official social media account of the Korean girl group under SM Entertainment has released a teaser poster of the character of the group member in the aforementioned film.

In the individual poster of the trolls, Seulgi plays the role of Gomdori (yellow), Wendy as Wani (blue), Joy as Ari (green), Yeri as Kim petit (purple) and irene as baby bread (pink).

In addition, it was announced that Red Velvet also participated in the creation of the film through voice acting.

According to the SM Entertainment press release, the female idol group will play the role of the K-pop trolls, and the anime movie will carry and introduce various music genres, including pop, rock, classical, techno, country and punk.

Moreover, the troll producer, Gina Shay, gave an official statement about the debut of Red Velvet when the characters say:

“Red Velvet has cast as the representative of Kpop because they pursue a variety of music styles and are unique and undeniably attractive to international music fans. It was an excellent choice.”

“In addition to the recordings, the members not only demonstrated their individuality, but also blended perfectly into the K-pop troll characters.”, She added.

Furthermore, the songs from Red Velvet are also included in the film, including their “Reve Festival” song “Zimzalabim” and their famous song from their third mini-album “Russian Roulette”.

Meanwhile, Gomdori was given to Seulgi as her name, because she was usually called “Seulgi Bear”, Gomdori in Korea meaning “Bear”, as well as the other members, were named after their nickname, as Wendy prefers Wani because it gave her a warm atmosphere. Joy’s “chick” nickname in Korea, on the other hand, is Ari. Also Yeri, as the maknae, was called Kim-petit because she is the baby of the group, while Irene was called Baby Bun, the “original visual of the group.”

Nevertheless, the group can be seen as a five-member group in the film that will be released on March 20.

“Trolls: World Tour” revolves around the story of six musical tribes dedicated to a different genre of music in their separate countries. However, the rock tribe decided to raise the other tribes to allow the rock to rule the world. The remaining tribes will then unite to prevent the intentions of the other tribe.

On the other hand, Red Velvet continues to surpass national and international charts after their successful comeback through their repackaging album that has completed their “Reve Festival” trilogy “Reve Festival Finale”. Their title track, “Pyscho”, already had several first places in different music shows, as well as first place in the iTunes top album chart and Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart.

The group currently promotes as a group of four members, while Wendy recovers from her theater accident during her rehearsal for a New Year’s show.

