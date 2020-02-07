Red tokens, pink booths, otherwise competent polling officers: Delhi goes the extra mile for voters

At the Vikas Puri public school in Oxford, the entire polling station is staffed by different citizens to encourage people with disabilities to vote.

IANS

updated:February 8, 2020, 2:34 PM IST

Various voting booths in Delhi were equipped with special facilities to help voters to cast their votes Image credit: PTI (representative)

Residents of South-West Delhi were waiting for a surprise on Saturday with three model booths that welcomed red carpet to voters when the election for the General Assembly elections began.

In Dwarka, on a model pink polling station, the tone is high, all female officials are delegated by the government.

At the Vikas Puri public school in Oxford, the entire polling station is staffed by different citizens to encourage people with disabilities to vote.

At the new Nigam Pratibha vidyalaya polling station from Uttam Nagar a token system has been introduced to make it easy and simple for voters to exercise their franchise.

A female voter Meghna Yadav said: “The new token system has avoided long queues. It took me barely 15 minutes to cast my vote.”

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.