Red Sox pays Dodgers $ 48 million in 18 installments after Mookie Betts trade

Boston Red Sox fans who are still upset about the exchange of former AL MVP Mookie Betts for the Los Angeles Dodgers should probably leave this article immediately.

As part of the transaction, Boston agreed to send Los Angeles no less than $ 48 million to compensate for the salaries of Betts and pitcher David Price.

As cash as they appear, the Sox will not make this payment in one go. It comes in 18 episodes of $ 2,666,667 million over the next three years, according to the Associated Press (h / t Sportsnet).

This may not be Bobby Bonilla who still collects an annual check from the New York Mets, but it comes close.

One of the main reasons why Boston sold two of its best players for pennies on the dollar is that the team’s property wanted to come under the luxury tax and save money.

Things are not going well with the Red Sox fan. This small factoid does not help either.