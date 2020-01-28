Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sport

A potential blockbuster deal with Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts seems more likely. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Red Sox are more serious than ever about a bet trade.

According to Heyman, rival clubs in the league are beginning to think that a betts deal will take place. While many teams are still involved, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are the most connected to Betts.

The Padres and Red Sox have been discussing a deal for some time. If a deal were made, San Diego would likely deliver outfield player Wil Myers’ contract along with the best prospects to the Red Sox.

Betts, who will owe $ 27 million next season, enters the last year of his contract before making a free choice. The Red Sox are aiming to cut payroll before the season, and changing the bed contract would be an important step in that direction.

The 27-year-old has had another excellent season in Boston. As a four-time All-Star and Gold Glove award winner, Betts achieved 29 home races last year with 80 RBI and an OPS of 0.915.

Looking for a new manager to replace Alex Cora with an ongoing investigation into the alleged theft of signs, the Red Sox could be heading for further changes before the season started.