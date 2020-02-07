Red Sox is looking for another top perspective to complete the Mookie Betts trade

Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sport

When the blockbuster trading with three teams that Mookie Betts and David Price sent to the Dodgers of Los Angeles is complete, the Boston Red Sox reportedly wants another top perspective to make this possible.

Reports on Thursday evening detailed that medicals worried about Minnesota Twins top pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol jeopardized the deal. Now, given the new information about Graterol, the Red Sox wants another high-end prospect to be part of the deal, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Graterol is one of the best pitchers in baseball. However, he underwent surgery from Tommy John in 2016 and missed a lot of time last season with a problem with the right shoulder.

While the Red Sox also receives Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo, who was a consensus top-35 prospect in MLB after 2018, the organization now wants more compensation given the drugs from Graterol.

It remains to be seen whether the Twins would be willing to include more to achieve a deal. They traded Graterol to Boston to receive starting pitcher Kenta Maeda from Los Angeles. A trade that seemed to have been done and would shake up the 2020 season now seems to be in danger of falling apart.

Spring training is getting closer and all the teams involved want to make sure that it does not get stuck above their heads with players who were traded and reported to their original teams. It is still likely that a new agreement will be concluded, but that is no longer the certainty it used to be.