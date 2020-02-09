Red Sox “focused” on completing the trade of Mookie Betts with Dodgers

Jake Roth-USA Sport TODAY

While the Minnesota Twins are ready to withdraw from the blockbuster of three teams, the Boston Red Sox allegedly remains focused on trading Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Boston front office is “above all else” determined to complete a transaction that sends bets and prizes to the Dodgers. However, if a new agreement cannot be reached, other teams can again conduct trade negotiations for Betts.

Trading with three teams began to fall apart on Thursday due to Boston’s medical concerns following an examination of the elbow of Brusdar Graterol. The 21-year-old was operated on by Tommy John in 2016 and was sidelined last season with a collision in his shoulder.

Following concerns about his chances of keeping up with the workload of a starting pitcher, Boston asked the Twins to pair another top perspective with Graterol and Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo. When Minnesota rejected the request, the three-team trade broke up.

The Twins were able to trade Graterol for the Dodgers for Kenta Maeda, which was part of the original deal. In that case, Los Angeles can then pack Graterol, Verdugo and additional assets to send to the Red Sox to complete the deal.

Spring training is coming and all the teams involved want to make the trade official before players sign up for the 2020 season. The breakdown of the original deal has left a lot of frustration behind, including Arte Moreno, owner of Los Angeles Angels. The Angels are waiting for the Dodgers to acquire Betts so that they can complete their exchange for Joc Pederson and Ross Stripling.

An agreement is not expected until Sunday. If the discussions break apart even further, don’t be surprised if the San Diego Padres get involved again to try to land Betts.