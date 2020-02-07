Red Sox expected to name Ron Roenicke or Carlos Febles as manager

Kim Klement-VS TODAY Sport

As MLB’s investigation of allegations of the Boston Red Sox signs when stealing signs is approaching a conclusion, Boston may also be approaching its next manager. After saying goodbye to Alex Cora in January, the Red Sox reportedly choose between two internal candidates to become managers.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Boston is expected to decide between bench coach Ron Roenicke or coach Carlos Febles at third base. Although a timetable for an announcement is unknown, pitchers and catchers are set to report for the team’s spring training on 11 February.

The Red Sox departed from Cora after learning its prominent role in the 2017 Astros sign-drawing effort. Cora is also being investigated for allegations that he brought similar methods to Boston in 2018 when they won the World Series.

Given that the Red Sox reportedly wanted to wait to hire a new manager until the MLB investigation was completed, the report could be a sign that MLB could prepare its own announcement in the near future.

Roenicke served as the Milwaukee Brewers manager from 2011-15 and finished with a record of 342-331 with one play-off appearance in 2011. He joined the Boston coaching staff in 2018 as Cora’s bench coach.

Febles joined the Boston staff as third base coach in 2018. The 43-year-old started his coaching career in 2007 as a batting coach in the minor competitions. He worked his way up from A-Ball manager in 2011 to High-A manager in 2012. Febles then became the skipper for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs.