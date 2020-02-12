“Red Flag for Democracy”: Attorney General William Barr of Trump “control over legal matters of interest to President”

Donald Trump’s determined efforts to seize and use more and more power within the government trigger more alarm bells, as opponents claim that the president has now developed significant legal influence within the Department of Justice.

Attorney General William Barr is increasingly taking control of “legal matters of personal interest to President Donald Trump,” reports NBC News, citing “multiple people” who are familiar with the issue.

The move has been generally interpreted as an erosion of the separation of powers between the office of the president and the legal system – a cornerstone of democracy.

Concern has arisen after Barr apparently intervened in the Roger Stone case.

Stone was convicted on seven points last year, including tampering with witnesses and lying to investigators in connection with his work for the Trump campaign.

1/29

Trump styles are “You are fired!” posed in his Trump Tower office in June 2012. At the time, he was known as a reality TV star on The Apprentice

Diane Bondareff / Invision / AP

2/29

He was also known as the patron of the Miss Universe competition

Getty

3/29

There are early signs of Trump’s ambition for the presidency everywhere. Not in the least in his book from 2011 ‘Time to get tough: Making America # 1 again’

Getty

4/29

Trump with Piers Morgan in November 2010. Piers Morgan has long said that he and Trump are good friends

Getty

5/29

Trump appeared on Fox & Friends, his favorite show, in August 2011

Getty

6/29

Trump considered running during the 2012 elections, where he would face Barack Obama. He speaks here during an event for a Republican women’s group

Getty

7/29

Trump was subjected to a Comedy Central roast in 2011. He is shown here as roasted by rapper Snoop Dogg

Getty

8/29

Given that this Trump store is located in the lobby of Trump Tower, it can be said that Trump sells merchandise of his own from his own home

Getty

9/29

Trump held meetings with prominent Republicans when considering his 2012 bid. He is pictured here with the Governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin

Getty

10/29

In the end he did not start running in 2012, but instead endorsed Republican candidate Mitt Romney

AFP / Getty

11/29

The Trump golf course in Aberdeen turned out to be controversial in 2012 when he started lobbying the Scottish government against wind power so they wouldn’t install offshore turbines in his new job

Getty

12/29

He even gave evidence to a Scottish parliamentary committee that discouraged wind energy

AFP / Getty

13/29

He of course found time for a round

AFP / Getty

14/29

On June 16, 2015, Trump announced that he would stand for the presidency of the United States in the 2016 election as a republican

Getty

15/29

His campaign was divided and stroked controversy wherever he went. He was finally declared Republican candidate in June 2016

Getty

16/29

Trump participated in the TV debate against opponent Hillary Clinton on October 9

Getty

17/29

Trump and wife Melania vote in the presidential election on November 8, 2016

AFP / Getty

18/29

Hillary Clinton admitted the defeat on November 9 at 2.50 p.m. and President-Elect Trump gave his victory speech quickly to a crowd of supporters

Getty

19/29

News coverage around the world focused on the enormous political upset that Trump’s victory meant

AFP / Getty

20/29

Trump met with President Obama to discuss transition planning on November 10. Obama had fiercely denounced Trump during the election campaign, at one point even cursing that he would not leave the White House if Trump won

AFP / Getty

21/29

Donald Trump and Nigel Farage pose in the golden elevator at Trump Tower on November 12, 2016. Farage was the first British politician to meet Trump after the election

LeaveEUOffical / Twitter

22/29

The inauguration of Donald Trump took place on January 20, 2017. Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer boasted that the crowd was the “biggest ever” witnessing an inauguration, a claim that proved false

Getty

23/29

In his first 100 days as a leader, Trump signed 24 executive orders, most of each president

AFP / Getty

24/29

One of Trump’s most memorable election promises was building a wall between the US and Mexico. He is standing here for a prototype for a part of the wall

Getty

25/29

Trump’s meetings with other world leaders have not resulted in a shortage of photo opportunities

Getty

26/29

Trump was welcomed by the queen in the UK and a state banquet was held in Buckingham Palace in his honor

Reuters

27/29

Not everyone welcomed the president. Mass protests were held in London during his visits in both 2018 and 2019

EPA

28/29

One of Trump’s most important encounters with another leader was with Kim Jong Un in North Korea. In June 2019, Trump became the first incumbent president to set foot in North Korea

Getty

29/29

President Trump will fight for a second term in 2020, who knows what the next decade will bring?

Getty

But on Tuesday, the president took the sentence recommended by Stone’s public prosecutor, namely nine years in prison.

“This is a terrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other hand, because nothing happens to them. Can not allow this judicial error! “Trump wrote on Twitter.

His tweet was condemned by speaker Nancy Pelosi from the Democratic House, who said that the president “had been involved in political interference in the conviction of Roger Stone” and said his actions should be investigated.

The public prosecutor then resigned later on Tuesday when the Justice Department – allegedly led by Mr Barr – said it was planning to reduce the recommended sentence.

The Trump government has also withdrawn the nomination of Jessie Liu, who had overseen the Stone Case, for a job as Deputy State Secretary with the Treasury Department.

Ms. Liu also oversaw the unclear criminal investigation into former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe, who was accused by the Inspector General of the Justice Department of lying to investigators. McCabe has not been charged, even though Trump has repeatedly said that he should be sent to jail.

The interventions of Mr. Trump and Mr. Barr in the Ministry of Justice come when the President has attacked those subpoenas to testify in the removal proceedings against him.

Democrat politician and Senate leader Chuck Schumer has called on the Inspector General of the Ministry of Justice to “immediately start an investigation”.

“The president seems to think that the entire Ministry of Justice is just his personal lawsuit to prosecute his enemies and help his friends. The rule of law in this great tradition in this beautiful justice department is just completely perverse to [fit] Donald Trump’s personal desires and needs, and it’s a shame, “Mr. Schumer told reporters in Washington.

Dr. Brian Klaas, a UCL teacher and expert on democracy, authoritarianism and American politics, told The Independent that Mr. Trump and Mr. Barr were “in serious conflict with democratic norms.”

He said: “For a country to be a democracy, the rule of law must be completely independent of political machinations. In authoritarian regimes – and in countries moving towards authoritarianism, such as Turkey or Hungary – the rule of law is a weapon used by the leader. They use it to protect their political allies and investigate their political rivals.

“With Attorney General Barr, President Trump has found someone who wants to bend the rule of law to his will and wishes. And what’s remarkable is that it’s not even done in secret. Trump calls openly to investigate political rivals. He has repeatedly called for the imprisonment of political opponents. And now the Ministry of Justice, which is supposed to be independent of politics, is directly involved in a case to reduce the punishment for the old friend and adviser of the president, Roger Stone.

“That move came shortly after Trump tweeted his disapproval of how the case was being handled. This is a serious breach of democratic standards and a serious red flag for the erosion of democratic institutions. When the rule of law fails, democracy will decline. “

