Red Dead Redemption 2 may not have had the smoothest start on PC, but the good news is that the latest patch fixes a variety of issues.

With the 1.15 update, you can expect a lot of general stability improvements, which are ultimately limited to fewer crashes and loading screens.

However, the biggest fix concerns Red Dead Online, where a certain bug with posses has occurred.

Throws bug

It used to happen when a Posse Leader Sell mission in Red Dead Online was completed and the other Posse members lost their Moonshine bottles. Well, that doesn’t happen anymore.

Complete list of Red Redemption 2 updates

Here are all previous Red Dead Redemption 2 updates:

General fixes – (PS4 / Xbox One / PC / Stadia)

General stability fixes and improvements

Fixed an issue that resulted in Posse members losing Moonshine bottles when completing Posse leader sales missions in Red Dead Online

January 7, 2020 – New content (PS4 / Xbox One / PC / Stadia)

The Wheeler, Rawson & Co. catalog includes new permanent garments: Rivera tunic with a hood McCrum pants Palma hat Baldock Hat Kelly boots Pico sandals



January 2, 2020 – New content (PS4, Xbox One & PC)

• Heavy snow deactivated

The update is said to be 623 MB on PS4.

We can assume that the Xbox One update is somewhere near this number. However, a larger update may be available on the PC due to the more detailed textures.

