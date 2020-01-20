Red Dead Redemption 2 may not have had the smoothest start on PC, but the good news is that the latest patch fixes a variety of issues.
With the 1.15 update, you can expect a lot of general stability improvements, which are ultimately limited to fewer crashes and loading screens.
However, the biggest fix concerns Red Dead Online, where a certain bug with posses has occurred.
NOW LOOK AT THE BOTTOM to stay up to date on the gaming world!
Throws bug
It used to happen when a Posse Leader Sell mission in Red Dead Online was completed and the other Posse members lost their Moonshine bottles. Well, that doesn’t happen anymore.
Complete list of Red Redemption 2 updates
Here are all previous Red Dead Redemption 2 updates:
General fixes – (PS4 / Xbox One / PC / Stadia)
- General stability fixes and improvements
- Fixed an issue that resulted in Posse members losing Moonshine bottles when completing Posse leader sales missions in Red Dead Online
MORE MOONLIGHT: Posse members no longer lose their alcohol
January 7, 2020 – New content (PS4 / Xbox One / PC / Stadia)
- The Wheeler, Rawson & Co. catalog includes new permanent garments:
- Rivera tunic with a hood
- McCrum pants
- Palma hat
- Baldock Hat
- Kelly boots
- Pico sandals
January 2, 2020 – New content (PS4, Xbox One & PC)
• Heavy snow deactivated
The update is said to be 623 MB on PS4.
We can assume that the Xbox One update is somewhere near this number. However, a larger update may be available on the PC due to the more detailed textures.
READ MORE: Everything included in Red Dead Redemption 2 Patch Update 1.15