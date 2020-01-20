A new Fortnite game, called Liferun, was developed in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross to teach players the four key activities that Red Cross employees perform.

Teaching online video game players to save lives, not take them – this is the goal of a new product developed in an unusual collaboration between the creators of wildly popular Fortnite games and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The new way of playing, called Liferun, teaches players the four main activities Red Cross employees do in more than 80 countries: civilian care, rebuilding basic infrastructure, mine removal, and helping as many people as possible. shoot-up ”.

Three well-known players, who go from DrLupo, Lachlan and ONE_Shot_GURL, are set to unveil the new feature on Sunday at the PAX South gaming convention in San Antonio, Texas, the Red Cross said in a statement.

“The ICRC recognizes the growing importance of the gaming community,” the organization said, estimating the number of players at 2 billion worldwide.

“Video games are long-time entertainment and social platforms, and we know that many players are also present or past soldiers, army officers, members of armed groups, company executives, lawyers and political leaders,” he said. ICRC technology, said in the statement.

“We need to talk to them in a clever and exciting way to explain that people are greatly affected by conflicts.”

ICRC, which works to promote respect for international humanitarian law, previously worked with Prague-based Bohemia Interactive Studio to incorporate humanitarian law messages into the Arma 3 game.

Launched in July 2017, Fortnite has quickly become a cultural phenomenon. It now has 250 million registered players.

Internet Game Load back with a new chapter

© 2020 AFP

Reference:

Red Cross teaches Fortnite players to save lives, not take lives (2020, January 20)

retrieved January 20, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-01-red-fortnite-players.html

This document is subject to copyright. Except for any fair transaction for private study or research purposes, no

part may be reproduced without written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.