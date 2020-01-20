Red Carpet Beauty from the 26th annual SAG Awards

Getty Images

During tomorrow a national celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is and how he changed the world, tonight we celebrate the men and women who live in his legacy. Although, like the awards already given this year, not many black actors have been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award, the Black A-Listers were still at their best.

With their melanin-rich skin tones that were perfectly smooth, their beautiful full lips that were refined with different pops of color, and their hair with a perfect hairstyle, they went on the red carpet as if they had been rolled out just for them.

Check out the gallery below to see some of our favorite red carpet beauty looks at the 26th annual SAG Awards.

John Shearer / Getty Images

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Amy Sussman / WireImage

John Shearer / Getty Images

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Steve Granitz / WireImage

