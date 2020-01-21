Recyclable aluminum cups for Super Bowl LIV - WSVN 7News at Hard Rock Stadium | Miami news, weather, sports

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) – A company committed to developing sustainable beverage packaging worked with Bud Light and Hard Rock Stadium to replace plastic cups during the Super Bowl.

Ball Corporation designed a lightweight aluminum cup with the Bud Light and Super Bowl LIV logos.

Centerplate, the stadium catering company, said it was part of the company’s goal to remove 99.4% of its one-year plastic this year.

“We designed the aluminum cup to meet the growing demand for greener products, and we are pleased that our partnership offers this year’s Super Bowl fans the opportunity to protect the environment,” said Ball Ball Chairman John A. Hayes , President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ball will provide clubs, suites and general hall areas with 50,000 20-ounce cups during the big game.

The aluminum cups are used all year round for other events such as Miami Dolphins games, Miami University football games and concerts.

“As a result, the aluminum cups are used to remove more than 500,000 plastic cups from the Hard Rock Stadium supply chain each year,” said a press release.

The trophies made their stadium debut during the Miami Dolphins’ last home game in December.

“The Hard Rock Stadium was the first professional football arena to show the full-size aluminum cups,” the publication added.

Super Bowl LIV will air on February 2 at 6:30 p.m. on WSVN.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.