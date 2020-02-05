Recruitment: the best NFL comparisons for the Miami Hurricanes’ top 247 entries

A week before the national signing day, 247Sports.com released their final ranking of 247s at the end of the 2020 recruiting season. This list of 247s is, as you can imagine, made up of the top 247 players in the cycle 2020 recruitment by 247 sports rankings.

The Miami Hurricanes were able to get entries (so far) from a total of 10 four-star entries, 4 more than the 2019 class. 5 of these athletes were ranked in the top 247 sports 247. These five, in order from lowest to highest rank 247 (composite in parentheses as an aggregate of the three main recruitment sites 247, ESPN and Rivals):

Four stars Jalen Rivers – Ranked 221st out of 247 (127th composite)

Four-star Jaylan Knighton – Ranked 138th (105th composite)

Four star Avantae Williams – Ranked 93rd (44th composite)

Four star Chantz Williams – Ranked 84th (also 84th composite)

Four stars Don Chaney Jr. – Ranked 73rd (114th composite)

It’s no surprise that these 5 are arguably the most talented players in our recruiting class. But how gifted? No discussion of talent and projection among high school athletes would be complete without some healthy NFL comparisons.

In this practice, I chose to leave Rivers aside only because for this practice, the strength figures were not readily available. In addition, the numbers of non-OL tests are more favorably compared to these positions. Using Mockdraftable.com, you can easily dive into a database and compare thousands of test numbers for many NFL players with NFL Combine or Pro Day from the past 20 years.

For the ProCanes screens, I used the incredible Relative Athletic Score cards, created by Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) from PrideofDetroit.com and relativeathleticscores.com An incredible work from Kent!

For the players above, I searched the archives of the different players in this database. What I chose to present from my results are:

The closest possible comparison with a short bio

The closest high profile comparison with short bio

Closest Hurricane alumni comparison without organic

The last model I chose not to include bio to avoid a TL: DR article and because, frankly, you already know that.

Jaylan Knighton

Deerfield Beach High School – Four stars – Ranked 138th (105th composite)

All Purpose Back – 5’9 194 lbs

40 yard dash time: 4.49 seconds

Shuttle time: 4.26 seconds

Vertical jump: 32.9 inches

Jaylan Knighton is an incredible athlete from Deerfield Beach High School. He regularly presented a well-balanced skill set. He can go all the way and run you. He can be patient to find the holes created by his offensive line. If necessary, he can lower his shoulder, break a tackle and fight for additional footage. Finding a good model for Knighton was slightly difficult because his skills are more often found in a scat back, rather than in his size.

The closest possible comparison

Deandra ’Cobb (5’9.5, 197lbs, 4.49 40, 4.26 suttle, 34” Green)

Deandra ’Cobb was a ball carrier for the Michigan State Spartans from 2001 to 2005. Similar to Knighton, Cobb was an explosive athlete and tied for 40, shuttle and vertical jump. Although he only presented pedestrian numbers to RB during his stay at MSU (900 yards rushing, 4 tds), it was in the return match that his talents exploded. He won the first all-United States team at Kick Returner for his junior year with 3 kick returns for TD and an average return of 27 yards. He would be drafted in the 6th round by the Atlanta Falcons in 2005.

The closest high-level comparison

Steve Slaton (5’9, 197lbs, 4.45 40, 4.27 suttle, 33.5 ”Green)



Steve Slaton was the most exciting comparison I chose Jaylan Knighton for. These players had very close numbers of tests and both have excellent vision, breaking speed and a punch in a smaller frame. Slaton also played in an offensive similar to that of Knighton in Miami. This allowed him to rush for at least 1,100 yards and 16 touchdowns per year. Slaton was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2008 draft by the Houston Texans.

Closest Miami Hurricane alumni comparison

Travis Homer – 5’10, 201lbs, 4.48 40, 4.31 shuttle, 39.5 ”Green



Travis Homer

Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) from https://relativeathleticscores.com

Avantae Williams

Deland High School – Four stars – Ranked 93rd (44th composite)

Security – 5’11 170lbs

40 yard dash time: 4.52 seconds

Shuttle time: 4.25 seconds

Vertical jump: 36.20 inches

I gladly added to this list because Avantae Williams pushed the Rival Florida Gators to the Miami Hurricanes’ safety room (Turn Up !!!)

Williams is an exceptional athlete at the security post. However, it is definitely better than its already remarkable test numbers. A glance at his film, where he is often seen playing on offense (counter-current), defense and in the return match, Williams displays a 3rd outfit when in space, a flair for big games like the hawk and the turner, and a penchant for putting your head down and killing a man. In numbers, Williams has a set of elite tests at a historic position for the Miami Hurricanes.

The closest possible comparison

Shawn Williams (5’11, 213lbs, 4.46 40, 4.25 shuttle, 36 ”Green)



Shawn Williams played for Mark Richt’s Georgia Bulldogs (2009-2012) and was recruited by him in the same manner as Williams at the University of Miami. Leader in defense of Georgia, Williams started for 4 years, totaling 209 tackles and 4 interceptions, throughout the 2011 season. After his senior season in 2012, Williams was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 3rd road from the 2013 draft. Williams has been a hard hitting player for the Bengals since he was drafted and signed a $ 20 million contract to stay with the Bengals in 2016.

The closest high-level comparison

Patrick Chung (5’11, 212lbs, 4.49 40, 4.24 shuttle, 34 ”Green)

Known primarily as the leader of 3 championship defenses for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, Chung was a first year All American student and 2 times All American for the Oregon Ducks from 2004 to 2008. The Jamaican native also holds the Oregon Ducks record for most defensive starts at 51. Chung is still active in defending the Patriots as an 11-year veteran after being drafted by the Patriots in the 2nd road of the 2009 NFL Draft.

The closest Hurricane alumni comparison

Antrel Rolle – 6’0, 198lbs, 4.48 40, 4.01 shuttle, 37 ”Green

Chantz Williams



Oakleaf High School – Four stars – Ranked 84th (also 84th composite)

Defensive – 6’4 238 lb

40 yard dash time: 4.56 seconds

Shuttle time: 4.49 seconds

Vertical jump: 35.9 inches

Chantz Williams is special. It may be really hard to believe, but Miami never had a starter at the Edge starting point with the test numbers it posted during the off season. Olivier Vernon, Chad Thomas, Jerome McDougle, Greg Rousseau. No, no, no and no. His descent is ELITE and he has the ability to beat ANY tackle or would be a blocker in a pit with his short zone ability. As you will find below, the closest former Cane was Allen Bailey, who was an LB converted to the limit. And the 1940s are still down TWO tenths of a second. Sheesh. A dual sport athlete, the idea that Chantz only focuses on football and is an EE should have very excited Canes fans for what will likely be the best defensive line in the country. Check out this article written by the people of Dylan Sherry.

The closest possible comparison

Justin hollins (6’5, 248lbs, 4.5 40, 4.45 shuttle, 36.5 ”Green)



Finding a good mix among Edge’s 20+ years of talent in the NCAAF was almost as difficult as finding it among Canes legends. The closest possible lineup is Justin Hollins, a linebacker converted for the Oregon Ducks from 2014 to 2018. He used his talents to total 36 tackles for the loss and 14 sacks for the Ducks. He was selected in last year’s draft in the 5th round by the Denver Broncos.

The closest high-level comparison

Alvin Dupree (6’4, 269lbs, 4.56 40, 4.48 shuttle, 42 ”Green)

As a Pittsburgh native, I would have climbed this choice before last season, but Dupree put everything in place (in a contract year, of course) to total 16 TFLs and 11 sacks playing on All Pro T.J. Watt. During his tenure as Kentucky Wildcat from 2011 to 2014, Dupree terrorized the SEC every four years with 247 tackles in total, 39.5 for loss and 25.5 in bag form. He turned this production into a first round selection for the Pittburgh Steelers in 2015.

Comparison of Hurricane alumni

I struggled here because of Williams’ unique skill set that doesn’t really match a cane. To compensate, I used TWO rods, Allen Bailey which was a positional and D.J. Williams which was a comp strictly for explosiveness.

Allen Bailey – 6’3, 285lbs, 4.71 40, 4.56 shuttle, 36.5 Green

Allen Bailey

Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) from https://relativeathleticscores.com/

D.J. Williams – 6’0, 250lbs, 4.55 40, 4.05 shuttle, 38 ”Green)



D.J. Williams

Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) from https://relativeathleticscores.com/

Don Chaney Jr.

Belen Jesuit High School – Four stars – Ranked 73rd (114th composite)

Running Back – 5’10.5 203 lbs

40 yard dash time: 4.40 seconds

Shuttle time: 4.16 seconds

Vertical jump: 39.2 inches

Miami’s 2020 rookie of choice, Don Chaney Jr. has impressed everywhere he has gone. Some camps? Dominant. Season? Dominant? Track? Dominant. Fidelity to the U? Duke Johnson-esque. Despite the openings of almost all major schools in the country, the star of Belen Jesuit High School has never hesitated on his commitment to Miami.

The best rookie on this list, Chaney Jr., was the subject of much discussion recently when he was completely excluded from the final list of the Rivals 300. As you can imagine, fans of Canes around the world were very angry with Rivals’ glaring omission, and rightly so. But unfortunately, it is almost expected that he will receive a drop in ratings when he is hired in Miami, but I’m getting lost.

Chaney is a back mixture formed from the tradition of Hurricane backs like McGahee, Highsmith and Johnson, displaying a powerful running style with a low speed of 4.4 and excellent vision. He is expected to join a long line of Miami RBs to make the most of a solid NFL career.

The closest possible comparison

Jerick McKinnon (5’9, 209lbs, 4.41 40, 4.12 shuttle, 40 ”Green)



Four-year postman at Georgia Southern, McKinnon was an FCS record player third all-time on the FCS ground rushing list with 3,889 yards and third highest season with 1,817 yards. He regularly played both outside the ball and quarterback position, and was the main reason the Eagles thwarted the Florida Gators in 2013, the last time a member of the Big Three had lost. against an FCS school. That means we can all bounce back. McKinnon was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2014 draft by the Minnesota Vikingds and signed a $ 30 million, 4-year contract to join the 2019 Super Bowl competitor San Francisco 49ers.

The closest high-level comparison



LaDanian Tomlinson (5’10, 221lbs, 4.46lbs, 4.21 shuttle, Green 40.5 ”)

Hey Rivals, you left a player who compares favorably to that of LaDanian Tomlinson, just by saying.

Without going too far in what is a Hall of Fame career, the former San Diego Chargers and New York Jets star has been the NFL point guard for most of his career. He ended his career with 13,684 rushing yards, 4,772 receiving yards and 162 TDs in total. Beast mode.

Other comps include Kevin Jones of Virginia Tech and Cadillac Williams of Auburn

The closest Hurricane alumni comparison

Lamar miller – 5’11, 212lbs, 4.4 40, 4.08 shuttle, 33 ”Green



Lamar miller

Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) from https://relativeathleticscores.com/

I couldn’t in good faith write an article on athleticism and NFL comparisons without including two class favorites in Michael Redding III of IMG and Quentin Williams of Mallard Creek in North Carolina. It was last summer that these gentlemen burst onto the scene and made noise by posting incredible figures and dominating the camp’s exhibits.

Michael Redding III

IMG Academy – Four stars – Ranked 321st (178th composite)

Wide receiver – 6’1 – 195 lb

40 yard dash time: 4.49 seconds

Shuttle time: 4.33 seconds

Vertical jump: 41.4 inches

The highest profile comparison

Larry Fitzgerald – Pitt- (6’2, 225lbs, 4.48 40, 4.28 shuttle, 38 ”Green) – ARI – 1st Rd – 2004



The closest Hurricane alumni comparison

Leonard Hankerson (6’1, 209lbs, 4.53 40, 4.21 shuttle, 36 ”Green) – MIN – 6th Rd – 2017



Leonard Hankerson

Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) from https://relativeathleticscores.com/

Quentin Williams

École secondaire Mallard Creek – Three stars – 594th (673rd Composite)

Defensive end – 6’3 – 234 lb

40 yard dash time: 4.8 seconds

Shuttle time: 4.41 seconds

Vertical jump: 33.4 inches

The closest possible comparison

Charles Harris – Missouri – (6’3, 253lbs, 4.82 40, 4.42 shuttle, 32 ”Green) – MIA – 1st Rd – 2017



The closest Hurricane alumni comparison

Olivier Vernon – 6’2, 261lbs, 4.80 40, 4.5 shuttle, 34.5 Green ”) – MIA – 3rd Rd – 2012



Olivier Vernon

Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) from https://relativeathleticscores.com/