Recovery speed: Miami Hurricanes, BC coach Mike Rumph, and slow to commit on national signing day

In what has become a recurring expectation among Miami Hurricanes fans, coach Mike Rumph, current Cornerback coach, has secured a commitment from a cornerback for the duration of each recruiting cycle during his tenure. warrant in Miami.

As well documented, the big names fans have been waiting for a long time still seem to be referring to the Canes. Each season, Miami has chased a Tyson Campbell or a C.J. Henderson to be left at the altar. It is a regular trigger for those following recruitment in Miami. But yet, each season, a late entry seems to calm the waters and complete the corner class for that season. (Save for Malek Young, find a recruiting book for each player by clicking there at the beginning of each section.)

2016

Malek young

Date of engagement – January 15, 2016

The very first time the revenue chain

Sports Illustrated

Malek Young was Coach Rumph’s very first engagement at the University of Miami. The hiring was considered excellent recruiting work by Rumph who had only been a staff member two weeks before Young’s hiring. The cornerback of 5’9 at Coconut Creek High seriously considered the openings of Ohio St. before entering the U. A fan favorite, the little CB played well above his stature by winning the fan base with his high football IQ and fondness for the big game. Unfortunately, Young would be forced to retire following an injury at the start of the Orange Bowl 2017. He will always be remembered as a major player from Cannes and the FIRST where the turnover chain with the first interception season 2017.

2017

Jhavonte Dean

Date of engagement – January 31, 2017

Photo by Doug Murray / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jhavonte Dean was the bookend of a solid defensive back class in 2017. The class included Trajan Bandy, Deejay Dallas, Amari Carter and Derrick Smith. Dean was considered an experienced addition to the Miami Hurricanes’ corner room. It was also seen as good traction by Rumph, who saw Dean withdraw from Alabama as the best Juco CB in the 2017 cycle to enter Miami 10 days later. Former South Dade HS product had a top-down track record while in Miami, but was able to use Rumph coaching in a place on the Browns’ training team after 2019 and is currently with the Pittsburgh Steelers .

2018

Nigel Bethel

Date of engagement – January 22, 2018

Nigel Bethel, the long speedster of the Hurricanes Miami Northwestern School of Pipelines, had a good trip through his 2018 recruiting cycle. Previously a local star among the following recruits, Bethel burst onto the scene at Paradise Camp 2017, displaying his rare speed and physique at the cornerback. However, as mentioned earlier, it was the year that involved a pursuit of not one, but TWO former players under Mike Rumph during his time as head coach of American Heritage, Pat Surtain Jr. and Tyson Campbell. While Miami put almost all of their attention on the two players who would push the Canes back, inevitably for Alabama and Georgia respectively, Bethel was seated in the background, rumored to be a silent engagement and a Plan B for them. Canes. It was during this lawsuit, however, that Bethel apparently stepped out of the board as he pledged to compete with Florida on November 5. However, after interim head coach Randy Shannon left to become the UCF defensive coordinator, Bethel left the Florida Gators on December 5. It wasn’t until Miami learned of Malek Young’s injury ending his career that they resumed discussions with Bethel. Almost two following the news from Young, Bethel made a commitment to the Cannes on January 22. His tenure in Miami would be short-lived, as Bethel was transferred to the Colorado Buffaloes before the 2019 season.

2019

Christian williams

Date of engagement: February 6, 2019 – National signing day

Photo by John McCreary / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Another year, another late pull. This, more than the others, was a real surprise for the faithful of Cannes. Previously a soft Alabama engagement for almost a year, the current Canes sophomore helped Rumph do the unthinkable by choosing Miami over Alabama and LSU, hometown, in a coup at the signing ceremony of Daphne High. Rumph winning a victory over two local powers was considered a major victory and hopefully a lasting improvement in the Canes’ ability to recruit cornerbacks. The long turn was ranked 20th BC in the 2019 class and should contribute regularly to the 2020 edition of the Miami Hurricanes.

2020

Isaiah Dunson

Date of engagement – January 19, 2020

247 Sports

Isaiah Dunson of Tucker High really appeared on Coach Rumph and Miami’s radar after the exodus of Doak Campbell fans throughout the season and Florida State-class rookies follow the dismissal of Willie Taggart. Another long and athletic cornerback, a special Rumph with a defect, (Rumph regularly searches for tall and long athletes, sometimes at the expense of short players) Dunson comes to the U of Tucker, in Georgia. A two-way player, Dunson follows a long line of corner recruits to emerge elsewhere and join the team in the latter part of the season. Ranked as the 21st national cornerback by 247 sports, Dunson adds an athletic and promising player to a budding BC hall for coach Rumph.