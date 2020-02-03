Tanhaji: Box Office of the Unknown Warrior: After an impressive 3-week run, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan continued to dominate even in the fourth weekend. It seemed that the movie finally began to diminish but No! Tanhaji picked up 2.77 crore on Friday 4th, he took a big leap and added another Rs.48 million on saturday and then won Rs 6.28 million on Sunday.

Despite being on the 4th weekend, the movie collected Rs 13.53 million which is over the first total weekend of Jawaani Jaaneman (12.83 million rupees). Now, that is a tremendous trend.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: record the second best fourth weekend of all time, exceeds 300 Crores Grossers

In addition to all this, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has registered the second best fourth weekend of all time. The numbers of the 4th weekend of Tanhaji are only short of Uri: The Surgical Strike that he collected 18.94 million rupees as it was released during a similar time last year. All the other biggies of Bollywood and Rs 300 million Collectors from Dangal to Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected less than Tanhaji in the fourth weekend.

Check out the top 10 4th weekends of all time:

1) Uri: The Surgical Strike: 18.94 million rupees

2) Tanhaji: The Warrior not sung: Rs 13.53 million

3) Kabir Singh: Rs 10.34 million

4) 3 idiots: Rs 10.25 million

5) Dangal: Rs 10.24 million

6) Padmaavat: 8.75 crore

7) PK: 8.65 crore

8) Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 7.69 crore

9) Tiger Zinda Hai: Rs 6.85 million

10) Sanju: 6.75 crore

The total business of the film so far is Rs 251.40 million and cross the 260 crore Mark at the end of next weekend.

Also starring Kajol and Sharad Kelkar, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior by Om Raut hit theaters on January 10, 2020.

